TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Following a sanctions hearing held on July 17, 2025 pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) imposed the following sanctions on Andrew John Lougheed:

a) a fine of $20,000;

b) disgorgement of $74,531; and

c) a prohibition from registration in any capacity with CIRO for a period ending on the later of July 17, 2026, and the date that the general fine, disgorgement, and costs awarded have been paid in full

Andrew Lougheed will also pay $15,000 in costs.

Following a disciplinary hearing held on June 16, 2025, the hearing panel found that Andrew Lougheed had facilitated off-book investments in a private placement without the knowledge or approval of the Dealer Member and had engaged in an outside business activity in connection with facilitating the off-book investments.

The reasons for decision on liability and sanctions can be found at:

Re Lougheed 2025 CIRO 41

The violations occurred while Andrew Lougheed was a Registered Representative with a Barrie branch of Scotia Capital Inc. Andrew Lougheed is not currently registered in the securities industry in any capacity.

