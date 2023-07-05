Decibel Launches General Admission Edibles

CALGARY, AB, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a market leader in premium cannabis and extract manufactured products, is pleased to announce the launch of General Admission edibles that are expected to be available to order for licensed retailers in British Columbia the week of July 3rd, in Alberta on July 7th, in Saskatchewan the week of July 24th and in Ontario in August.

"We are excited to break into the edible category in Canada with General Admission," said Warren Matzelle, Chief Marketing and Product Officer. "We continue to demonstrate our commitment to innovation and meeting consumer needs by adding a thoughtful portfolio of edible products under General Admission. Our new line of edibles celebrates the bold flavours, potency, and convenience consumers have shown to love in our industry leading vapes and infused pre-rolls."

Tiger Blood 2 Pack Soft Chews – 10mg of THC per pack

Blue Rocket 2 Pack Soft Chews – 10mg of THC per pack

Pomegranate Dragon Fruit 2 Pack Soft Chews – 10mg of THC & 5mg of CBN per pack

Pineapple Guava 2 Pack Soft Chews – 10mg of THC & 10mg CBD per pack

In addition to the launch of edibles, Decibel has launched a brand-new website for General Admission. The website, www.generaladmission.ca, serves as a hub of information, allowing consumers to explore the full range of products, learn about the latest releases, and stay in-touch with the brand.

About Decibel

Decibel is a consumer-focused cannabis company focused on delivering products that delight customers through a commitment to robust innovation and product quality. Leading brands General Admission, Qwest, and Vox are among its portfolio sold both across Canada and beginning to extend towards new countries to create a global footprint. Decibel operates a processing and manufacturing facility in Calgary, Alberta, and two cultivation facilities in Creston, British Columbia, and Battleford, Saskatchewan.

For further information: [email protected], 1-844-993-4769, www.decibelcc.com