Decibel Expands Global Footprint with Agreement to Supply Medical Cannabis to 4C LABS for Distribution in the United Kingdom

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a market leader in premium cannabis and extract manufactured products, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its global footprint by entering into a supply agreement (the "Agreement") to provide premium dried medical cannabis flower to 4C LABS, a healthcare, technology, and pharmaceutical company focused on virtual prescribing, pharmaceutical distribution and clinical development in cannabis based medicinal products for human health in the United Kingdom and Channel Islands (the "UK").

Key Highlights

Decibel to supply 4C LABS with Qwest branded, craft-quality Medical Cannabis for distribution to UK medical cannabis patients

Decibel to grant strain exclusivity of rare and unique cultivars to be distributed by 4C LABS

3-year supply agreement

Initial shipment expected before year end

Minimum purchase commitments achieve exclusivity over certain genetics and QWEST brand in the UK

"We are excited to partner with 4C LABS, a leading organization in the growing medical cannabis industry in the UK, that echoes Decibel's commitment to quality and patient care. Not only will this unlock a strong partnership and a new market for Decibel's craft cannabis products, it also sets the stage for further growth into other European markets," said Adam Coates, Chief Revenue Officer. "Decibel's success with Qwest flower products in Canada and in Israel's medical market reinforces the demand for premium cannabis products and the reputation we have built to service that demand."

"4C LABS is building a patient focused best-in-class product line for the UK & Channel Islands, the Qwest craft flower line strengthens the top end of the 4C LABS product offerings. Decibel's innovative craft quality Qwest flower products will fill an empty segment in the UK market and bring a world class BC Cannabis product to UK patients," said Greg Dobbin, CEO 4C LABS. "Decibel's success in Canada, the most competitive cannabis market in the world, is a product of hard work, innovation and attention to detail, qualities that will resonate with UK patients."

About Decibel

Decibel is a consumer-focused cannabis company focused on delivering products that delight customers through a commitment to robust innovation and product quality. Leading brands General Admission, Qwest, and Vox are among its portfolio sold both across Canada and beginning to extend towards new countries to create a global footprint. Decibel operates a processing and manufacturing facility in Calgary, Alberta, and two cultivation facilities in Creston, British Columbia, and Battleford, Saskatchewan.

About 4C LABS

4C LABS is a patient focused healthcare, technology, and pharmaceutical company concentrating on virtual prescribing, pharmaceutical distribution and clinical development in cannabis based medicinal products ("CBMPs") for human health. 4C LABS is committed to advancing scientific research, as well as enabling the regulation, distribution and prescribing of CBPMs in the UK and Channel Islands. Its work with leading scientists, specialist physicians, and pharmacists is underpinned with disruptive technologies that are driving an approach to treatment that prioritizes patients and evidence over stigma. 4C LABS works closely with Drug Science, the Cannabis Industry Council (CIC), The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to catalyze safe, regulated change in the medical landscape. 4C LABS is fully licensed in the UK with MS WDA, Schedule 1 Narcotics and Production licenses.

