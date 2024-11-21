Decibel Announces Third Quarter Results

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a market leader in premium cannabis and extract manufactured products, is pleased to announce its unaudited interim financial results for the three and nine month periods ending September 30, 2024.

"Decibel has been very deliberate about reducing our current liabilities, by ~5mm this quarter. Maintaining discipline over time will result in a stronger balance sheet. This marks the last quarter where our primary focus is on Canadian domestic recreational sales. While we continue to integrate AgMedica into our portfolio, it is encouraging to see there is significant demand internationally for Decibel flower." Benjamin Sze – Chief Executive Officer

Third Quarter Highlights

Net Revenue was $24.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 9% sequentially over Q2 2024 and a year over year decrease of 12%. Net revenue decrease driven by increased competition in the infused pre-roll segment, vape consumers switching towards large format 510 cartridges and disposables and the halting of exports to Israel as the Company transitioned to a new distribution partner. Decibel has combatted market share declines with the relaunch of its domestic flower brand Qwest, introduction of large format 510 cartridges and disposables.

was 53% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 44% in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 31% sequentially over Q2 2024 and a year over year decline of 21%. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA year over year was primarily driven by a decline in net Canadian recreational sales and international sales.

Notes: 1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Cautionary Statement Regarding Certain Non-GAAP Measures" for further details. 2 Non-GAAP ratio. Refer to "Cautionary Statement Regarding Certain Non-GAAP Measures" for further details.



Summary Highlights



Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30 September 30

2024 2023 2024 2023 (thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted)







Gross Canadian recreational sales 1 $36,587 $45,959 $102,534 $131,812 Net Canadian recreational sales 1 $23,800 $27,042 $66,524 $78,748 International sales 1 $309 $500 $701 $2,266









Total







Gross revenue $36,896 $46,459 $103,235 $134,078 Net revenue $24,109 $27,542 $67,225 $81,014 Gross profit before fair value adjustments $12,716 $11,983 $32,031 $36,940 Gross margin before fair value adjustments 53 % 44 % 48 % 46 % Adjusted EBITDA 2 $5,147 $6,475 $12,673 $20,122 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) ($585) $413 ($3,796) ($579) Adjusted net income (loss) 2 $2,058 $522 ($814) $8,134 Cash flow from operations $1,906 $1,793 $3,766 $4,758 Free cash flow 2 $1,773 $1,013 $3,012 $3,028









Per Share Metrics







Income (loss) per share - - - - Adjusted EPS 3 $0.01 - - $0.02

1 Supplementary financial measure. Refer to "Cautionary Statement Regarding Certain Non-GAAP Measures" for further details. 2 Refer to "Cash Flows" in the MD&A (as defined herein) for further details. 3 Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Cautionary Statement Regarding Certain Non-GAAP Measures" for further details.



Decibel's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine month periods ending September 30, 2024 (the "Financial Statements") and related management's discussion & analysis for the three and nine month periods ending September 30, 2024 ("MD&A") are available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

As of September 30, 2024, Decibel was in compliance with all of its financial covenants and expects to remain in compliance for the remainder of its twelve-month forecast period.

Decibel also ratified the appointment and position of Corporate Secretary to hold the position as an officer of the Company.

About Decibel

Decibel is a consumer-focused cannabis company known for premium products that delight customers through innovation and quality. With brands like General Admission, Qwest, and Vox, Decibel's offerings are available across Canada, with expanding reach into global markets. Following the acquisition of AgMedica Biosciences in Q4 2024, Decibel has added an EU-GMP-certified facility, supporting its commitment to international standards and global distribution growth. Decibel now operates three cultivation facilities and a processing and manufacturing center, positioning the company as a leader in high-quality, globally accessible cannabis products and brands.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statements

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release contains certain financial performance measures, namely Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Free Cash Flow, that are not recognized or defined under IFRS (termed "Non-GAAP Measures"). As a result, this data may not be comparable to data presented by other licensed producers and cannabis companies. For an explanation of these measures to related comparable financial information presented in the Financial Statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, refer to the discussion below. The Company believes that these Non-GAAP Measures are useful indicators of operating performance and are specifically used by management to assess the financial and operational performance of the Company. Accordingly, these Non-GAAP Measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) excluding unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets, change in fair value of biological assets realized through inventory sold, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation, other income, finance costs, foreign exchange loss, non-cash production costs and severance payments. Non-cash production costs relate to amortization expense allocations included in production costs. This non-GAAP financial measure should be considered together with other financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS to enable investors to evaluate the Decibel's operating results, underlying performance and prospects in a manner similar to Decibel's management.



Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30 September 30

2024 2023 2024 2023 (thousands of Canadian dollars)







Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) (585) 413 (3,796) (579) Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets (1,201) (4,683) (9,108) (9,107) Change in fair value of biological assets realized through inventory sold 3,844 4,792 12,090 17,820 Depreciation and amortization 1,219 690 3,640 2,049 Share-based compensation (recovery) 162 493 (631) 1,064 Other (income) (89) (99) 134 (242) Finance costs 728 696 2,253 2,067 Foreign exchange loss 104 39 189 283 Gain on disposal of Prairie Records Retail assets - - (62) - Non-cash cost of goods sold 480 1,177 3,032 3,810 Other adjustments 485 2,957 4,932 2,957 Adjusted EBITDA 5,147 6,475 12,673 20,122



Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) excluding unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets and change in fair value of biological assets realized through inventory sold. Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated as net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) excluding unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets and change in fair value of biological assets realized through inventory sold, divided by the weighted average common shares outstanding. These measures are intended to provide a proxy for the Company's net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) and are used to compare Decibel to its competitors and derive expectations of future financial performance of the Company and should be considered together with other financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS to enable investors to evaluate the Decibel's operating results, underlying performance and prospects in a manner similar to Decibel's management.



Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30 September 30

2024 2023 2024 2023 (thousands of Canadian dollars)







Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) (585) 413 (3,796) (579) Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets (1,201) (4,683) (9,108) (9,107) Change in fair value of biological assets realized through inventory sold 3,844 4,792 12,090 17,820 Adjusted net income (loss) 2,058 522 (814) 8,134 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 409,039,064 472,318,208 409,039,064 409,039,064 Adjusted EPS $0.01 - - $0.02



Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as cash flow from operations less cash provided by (used in) investing activities. This non-GAAP financial measure should be considered together with other financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS to enable investors to evaluate the Decibel's operating results, underlying performance and prospects in a manner similar to Decibel's management.



Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30 September 30

2024 2023 2024 2023 (thousands of Canadian dollars)







Cash provided by operating activities 1,906 1,793 3,766 4,758 Cash used in investing activities (133) (780) (754) (1,730) Free cash flow 1,773 1,013 3,012 3,028



Non-GAAP Ratios

Adjusted earnings per share (adjusted net income (loss) divided by the number of outstanding shares) is a non-GAAP ratio, does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company believes that adjusted earnings per share is a useful metric to normalize net income for biological asset accounting impacts.

Supplementary Financial Measures

International Sales is a supplementary financial measure intended to provide a more accurate depiction of international sales earned by the Company's wholesale operations.

Gross Canadian Recreational Sales is a supplementary financial measure intended to provide a more accurate depiction of gross revenue earned by the Company's wholesale operations. Inventory transferred directly from the Company's wholesale operations to the Company's retail operations is added to Gross Canadian Recreational Sales as found in the Financial Statements to arrive at Gross Canadian Recreational Sales.

Net Canadian Recreational Sales is a supplementary financial measure intended to provide a more accurate depiction of net revenue earned by the Company's wholesale operations. Inventory transferred directly from the Company's wholesale operations to the Company's retail operations is added to Net Canadian Recreational Sales as found in the Financial Statements to arrive at Net Canadian Recreational Sales.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release.

Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: expectations that demand for Decibel's products will grow; the ability for Decibel to delight customers through the Company's product offering; the ability of the Company to extend its product offering to new countries and create a global footprint; and the Company's expectation that it will remain in compliance with all of its financial covenants under its credit facilities for the remainder of its twelve-month forecast period, the Company's full year 2025 guidance, and its other business plans and expectations. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors should they change, except as required by law.

Forward-looking statements and FOFI (as defined herein) are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to delays, regulatory changes and impacts; capital requirements; construction impacts; the ability to obtain and maintain licences to retail cannabis products; review of the Company's production facilities by Health Canada and maintenance of licences (including any amendments thereto) from Health Canada in respect thereof; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the labour market generally and the ability to access, hire and retain employees; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the risk that the Company may not be able to meet consumer demand; the risk that the Company may not improve its operational capacity when anticipated or at all; the risk that Decibel may not remain in compliance with its financial covenants for the remainder of its twelve-month forecast period; and the delay or failure to receive board, regulatory or other approvals, including any approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange, as applicable. Many of these risks and uncertainties and additional risk factors are described in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

With respect to forward-looking statements and FOFI contained in this news release, Decibel has made assumptions regarding, but not limited to: growth of the brand and recognition in Canada will lead to growth internationally; demand for Decibel's products; Decibel's ability to enter new markets and industry verticals; Decibel's ability to attract, develop and retain key personnel; Decibel's ability to raise additional capital and to execute on its expansion plans; the timelines for new product launches; Decibel's ability to continue investing in infrastructure and implement scalable controls, systems and processes to support its growth; the impact of competition; the changes and trends in Decibel's industry or the global economy; the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations and obtain financing, if needed, on acceptable terms or at all; the general economic, financial market, regulatory and political conditions in which the Company operates; the ability of the Company to ship its products and maintain supply chain stability; consumer interest in the Company's products; anticipated and unanticipated costs; government regulation of the Company's activities and products; the timely receipt of any required regulatory approvals; the Company's ability to conduct operations in a safe, efficient and effective manner; the Company's construction plans and timeframe for completion of such plans; and the changes in laws, rules, regulations, and global standards.

Any financial outlook or future oriented financial information (in each case "FOFI") contained in this news release regarding the Company's prospective financial position, including, but not limited to net revenue and adjusted EBITDA projections relating to the full year 2025 guidance in this news release, is based on reasonable assumptions about future events, including those described above, based on an assessment by management of Company of the relevant information that is currently available. The actual results will likely vary from the amounts set forth herein and such variations may be material.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of assumptions and risk factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Decibel does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Market, Independent Third Party and Industry Data

Certain market, independent third party and industry data contained in this news release is based upon information from government or other independent industry publications and reports or based on estimates derived from such publications and reports. Government and industry publications and reports generally indicate that they have obtained their information from sources believed to be reliable, but Decibel has not conducted its own independent verification of such information. This news release also includes certain data derived from independent third parties. While Decibel believes this data to be reliable, market and industry data is subject to variations and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other limitations and uncertainties inherent in any statistical survey. Decibel has not independently verified any of the data from independent thirdparty sources referred to in this news release or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources.

