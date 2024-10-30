Decibel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

/Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities law./

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a market leader in premium cannabis and extract manufactured products, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated October 28, 2024, it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 58,333,333 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") for gross proceeds of up to $3,500,000, at a price of $0.06 per Common Share (the "Offering").

The proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes and to assist with the integration of AgMedica BioScience Inc. and its business, which was acquired on October 28, 2024, into the Company's overall business. The Offering is subject to the receipt of all regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Offering is expected to close in one or more tranches on or before November 30, 2024. No finders' fees are expected to be payable in connection with the Offering.

Insiders of the Company are anticipated to subscribe for Common Shares under the Offering. The insiders' participation in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities anticipated to be acquired by insiders, nor the consideration for the securities paid by such insiders, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. As the specific participation of each related party that the Company expects will participate in the Offering has not been confirmed as of the date of this news release, additional information required under MI 61-101 will be provided in the Company's material change report with respect to the Offering, including a description of the interest of all related parties in the Offering, and where applicable, a description of the effect on the percentage of the securities of the Company held by related parties participating.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirement of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Decibel

Decibel is a consumer-focused cannabis company focused on delivering products that delight customers through a commitment to robust innovation and product quality. Leading brands General Admission, Qwest and Vox are among its portfolio sold both across Canada and beginning to extend towards new countries to create a global footprint. Decibel operates a processing and manufacturing facility in Calgary, Alberta and two cultivation facilities in Creston, British Columbia and Battleford, Saskatchewan.

Cautionary Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the completion of the Offering, receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV, in connection therewith, the anticipated insider participation in the Offering and the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering; and Decibel's ability to delight customers through a commitment to robust innovation and product quality. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to complete the Offering on the terms described herein or at all or to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and the delay or failure to receive regulatory or other approvals, including any approvals of the TSXV, for the Offering. The intended use of the proceeds of the Offering by the Company might change if the board of directors of the Company determines that it would be in the best interests of Decibel. Many of these risks and uncertainties and additional risk factors generally applicable to the Company are described in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of assumptions and risk factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Decibel does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, developments or otherwise unless so required by applicable securities laws.

