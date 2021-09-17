SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, Sept. 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - On September 15, 2021, Loren Rudd, an inmate from the Regional Reception Centre, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of his death, M. Loren Rudd, had been serving a sentence of 2 years for Impaired Driving and Operating a Motor Vehicle while Prohibited since August 12, 2021.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Associated links

CSC Website

Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate

Deaths in custody

Regional Reception Centre

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

For further information: Lens Pavrette, Acting Assistant Warden, Management Services, Regional Reception Centre, 450-478-5977 ext. 7120