Death of an inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre
News provided byCorrectional Services of Canada Prairie Region
Nov 08, 2024, 12:28 ET
SASKATOON, SK, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - On November 7, 2024, Denis Grandbois, an inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.
At the time of death, the inmate was 65 years old and had been serving an indeterminate sentence which commenced on October 20, 1998.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
Associated links
CSC Website
Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate
Deaths in custody
Regional Psychiatric Centre
Follow us on social media
- Correctional Service of Canada (Facebook)
- @CSC_SCC_en (X)
- @CSCsccEN (Youtube)
- Correctional Service Canada (LinkedIn)
SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region
Jeff Campbell, Regional Communications Manager, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 222-2258
Share this article