LAVAL, QC, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - On September 17, 2025, Marcel Boucher, an inmate from the Federal Training Center, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate was 71 years old and had been serving a sentence of four years and six months since June 20, 2025.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

