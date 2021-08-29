Death of an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution

STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, Aug. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - On August 28, 2021, David Midouin, an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Midouin had been serving a sentence of 4 years 8 months and 28 days for Utter Threat to Cause Death/Harm, Discharge Restricted/Prohibited Firearm with Intent, Possession Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Possession for Purpose of Selling, Intimidation of a Justice System Participant/Journalist and Possession of a Weapon Contrary to a Prohibition Order since September 8, 2020.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

For further information: Contact, Laura Kirby, Manager, Assessment and Intervention, Stony Mountain Institution, 431-277-2640