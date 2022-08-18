Death of an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution

STONEWALL, MB, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - On August 16, 2022, Denis Mutz, an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of 4 years, 4 months and 12 days for possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking since December 2, 2020.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, CSC will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

