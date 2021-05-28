PRINCE ALBERT, SK, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - On May 28, 2021, Leonard Montgrand, an inmate from Saskatchewan Penitentiary died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Montgrand, had been serving a sentence of 1 year and 6 months for Aggravated Assault since December 23, 2020.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Darcy Begrand, Manager, Assessment and Intervention, Saskatchewan Penitentiary, 306-940-4750