Death of an inmate from Regional Psychiatric Centre

SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - On August 15, 2025, William Gossen, an inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate was 29 years old and had been serving a sentence of 11 years, 1 month and 12 days since December 21, 2016.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

