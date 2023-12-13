LA MACAZA, QC, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - On December 11, 2023, Laurent Steve Perron an inmate from La Macaza Institution, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of three years, which commenced on December 16, 2022, for various aggressions, assault, having made threats and failing to comply.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Associated links

CSC Website

Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate

Deaths in custody

La Macaza Institution

Follow the Correctional Service of Canada on Twitter and Facebook.

For more information, please visit the website.

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

For further information: Marie-Ève Soulière, Acting Warden, La Macaza Institution, 819-275-2315