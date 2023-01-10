EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - On January 8, 2023, Nicholas Job, an inmate from Edmonton Institution, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of two years and one day for possession of a weapon contrary to a probation order, possession of a firearm when knowingly prohibited, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, and two offences under the Traffic Safety Act of Alberta since July 6, 2021.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203