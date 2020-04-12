Death of an inmate from Drummond Institution

DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, April 12, 2020 /CNW/ - On April 10, 2020, Eric Demers, an inmate from Drummond Institution died while in our custody. The Sureté du Québec is currently investigating the cause of death.

At the time of his death, Mr. Demers, 42 years old, had been serving a sentence of 4 years and 8 months for offences including Robbery, Using Imitation Firearm in Commission of Offence, Conspiracy to Commit Crime, Unauthorized Possession in Motor Vehicle and Possession of a Weapon Contrary to Prohibition since June 28, 2019.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

For further information: François Planckaert, A/Assistant Warden, Management Services, Drummond Institution, [email protected]