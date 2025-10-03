News provided byCorrectional Services of Canada Prairie Region
Oct 03, 2025, 12:25 ET
DRUMHELLER, AB, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - On October 1, 2025, Wynden Bremner, an inmate from Drumheller Insitution died while in our custody.
At the time of death, the inmate was 22 years old and had been serving a sentence of two years and one month since October 17, 2024.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
Associated links
Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate
CSC Website
Deaths in custody
Drumheller Institution
Follow us on social media
- Correctional Service of Canada (Facebook)
- @correctionalservicecanada (Instagram)
- @CSC_SCC_en (X)
- @CSCsccEN (Youtube)
- Correctional Service Canada (LinkedIn)
SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region
Jeff Campbell, Regional Communications Manager, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 222-2258
Share this article