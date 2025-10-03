DRUMHELLER, AB, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - On October 1, 2025, Wynden Bremner, an inmate from Drumheller Insitution died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the inmate was 22 years old and had been serving a sentence of two years and one month since October 17, 2024.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Jeff Campbell, Regional Communications Manager, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 222-2258