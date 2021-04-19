Dean Manjuris Joins Richardson Wealth as Vice-Chair to Support Ambitious Growth Agenda

TORONTO, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) announced today the appointment of Dean Manjuris to the newly created position of Vice-Chair for its wholly owned subsidiary, Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth). Mr. Manjuris will join the company effective May 3, 2021.

Kish Kapoor, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are thrilled to have Dean join our leadership team. His extensive knowledge of the industry and his unparalleled experience working with advisors across Canada will be instrumental as we deliver on our promise to enhance our advisor experience, grow our business significantly and build upon the pre-eminent Richardson brand. Dean will play an important role in the execution of our strategic objectives designed to attract the best talent in the industry."

Dean has almost three decades of senior leadership experience in financial services, including serving as Global Head, Full Service Investing BMO, then Vice-Chairman, BMO Nesbitt Burns for over a decade. During that time, Dean was responsible for setting and executing the strategic direction of a company of 3,000 people. Under his leadership, the business grew by $90 billion. Dean commented "Richardson Wealth is a firm with massive potential for growth. Recently, Kish and his strong, proud and determined leadership team made a commitment to make the Richardson brand the only destination for their existing advisors and their high net worth clients, and the number one choice for Canada's top advisors who are looking to move their practices to the right entrepreneurial culture and the right environment. I'm excited to be part of this work and help to advance this agenda."

Along with our other recent strategic hires, Dean will be an excellent addition to our team in this exciting new phase of growth at Richardson Wealth.

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) currently operates through two business segments: Wealth Management and Operations Clearing; and a Corporate segment. Wealth Management consists of RF Capital's wholly owned subsidiary Richardson Wealth. Richardson Wealth is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $32.7 billion in assets under administration (as at March 31, 2021) and 19 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. Richardson Wealth is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Great Place to Work for Women in 2021 and a Top 50 Best Workplace in Canada. Operations Clearing, through RF Securities Clearing LP, provides carrying broker services to Richardson Wealth and other third parties, including trade execution, clearing, settlement, custody, and certain other middle- and back-office services, and other expenses associated with providing such services. RF Capital is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "RCG". For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

SOURCE RF Capital Group Inc.

For further information: RF Capital Group Inc., Rocco Colella, Managing Director, Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 941-0894; [email protected]

Related Links

https://rfcapgroup.com/

