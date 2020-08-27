TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Dean Connor, Sun Life's President & CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Scotiabank Financials Summit.

Date: Thursday, September 10, 2020 Time: Dean Connor to speak from 9:30 a.m. – 9:55 a.m. ET Hosted by: Scotiabank

To access the live webcast, please visit: www.sunlife.com/scotiabank2020

The webcast will be archived on Sun Life's website following the event.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2020, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,122 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Krista Wilson Leigh Chalmers Director Senior Vice-President Corporate Communications Head of Investor Relations & Capital Management T. 226-751-2391 T. 647-256-8201 [email protected] [email protected]

