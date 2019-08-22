Dean Connor, President & Chief Executive Officer, Sun Life, to speak at the 2019 Scotiabank Financials Summit Français

Sun Life Financial Inc.

Aug 22, 2019, 08:00 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Dean Connor, Sun Life's President & CEO, will present at the Scotiabank Financials Summit in Toronto, Ontario.

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2019

Time: Dean Connor to present from 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. ET

Hosted by: Scotiabank

To access the live audio webcast, please visit: www.sunlife.com/scotiabank2019 

The webcast will be archived on Sun Life's website following the event.

About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2019, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,025 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Noah Zatzman

Leigh Chalmers

Manager, Media & PR

Senior Vice-President

Corporate Communications

Head of Investor Relations & Capital Management

T. 416-526-4208

T. 647-256-8201

Noah.Zatzman@sunlife.com

investor.relations@sunlife.com

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. is a leading international financial services organization providing a diverse range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate Clients. Sun Life Financial has operations in a number of markets worldwide,

