Deadline to Apply for a Special Ballot Approaches

For the federal by-election in Mississauga–Lakeshore ( Ontario ) , electors can vote by special ballot and return it by mail or in person at the Elections Canada office. Deadlines apply.

Canadian citizens who are at least 18 years old on election day and have lived in Mississauga–Lakeshore since November 7, 2022 are eligible to vote.

We encourage electors who are self-isolating, are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or who have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 to apply to vote by special ballot and return it by mail.

The deadline to apply to vote by special ballot is Tuesday, December 6 , 6:00 p.m., local time.

Returning special ballots by mail:

Electors who want to vote by special ballot and return it by mail should apply for a special ballot voting kit as soon as possible. Electors need to allow for enough time to submit their application, receive their special ballot voting kit, and send their completed ballot to Elections Canada.

Once electors have applied to vote by special ballot, they cannot change their mind and vote in person at advance polls or on election day.

Electors in Mississauga–Lakeshore can complete an application online. They can also call Elections Canada to request a paper form, print one from the website or get one at the Elections Canada office in the riding. Electors must include proof of their identity and address with their application.

These electors must make sure to return their completed special ballot either by mail or in person at the Elections Canada office by election day, Monday, December 12, 2022, 8:30 p.m. Electors voting by special ballot from inside the riding may also drop off their ballot at any polling station in the riding on election day before polls close.

Electors whose address is in Mississauga–Lakeshore but who will be away from the riding on voting days, or who live abroad, can apply online, by mail or by fax. They must then make sure to return their completed ballot to Elections Canada headquarters before Monday, December 12, 2022 , 6:00 p.m. EST.

After approving an elector's application to vote by special ballot, Elections Canada will mail the elector a special ballot voting kit.

Each special ballot voting kit includes a pre-addressed return envelope with prepaid postage.

Voting by special ballot at an Elections Canada office:

Electors can also vote at the Elections Canada office in Mississauga–Lakeshore using the special ballot process. The office is open seven days a week.

Contact information for the Elections Canada office in Mississauga–Lakeshore .

The deadline to apply to vote at the Elections Canada office in Mississauga–Lakeshore is 6:00 p.m., local time, on Tuesday, December 6.

Electors who have concerns about voting in person should contact the Elections Canada office to find out more about voting by mail. For more information about the measures taken to make voting safe at their local office or at a polling station in their neighbourhood, either at advance polls or on election day, they should visit elections.ca.

To provide a safe environment for electors and election workers, Elections Canada strongly encourages electors to wear a mask, even if it is not required by the local health authority.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

