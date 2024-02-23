Elections Canada
- For the federal by-election in Durham (Ontario), electors can vote by special ballot and return it by mail or in person at their local Elections Canada office. Deadlines apply.
- Canadian citizens who are at least 18 years old and who reside in the riding of Durham from Monday, January 29, 2024, to election day, Monday, March 4, 2024, are eligible to vote.
- The deadline to apply to vote by mail or to vote at the local Elections Canada office is Tuesday, February 27, 6 p.m. (local time).
Returning special ballots by mail:
- Electors who want to vote by special ballot and return it by mail should apply for a special ballot voting kit as soon as possible. Electors need to allow enough time to submit their application, receive their special ballot voting kit and send their completed ballot to Elections Canada.
- Once electors have applied to vote by special ballot, they cannot change their mind and vote in person at advance polls or on election day.
- Electors in Durham can complete an application online. They can also call Elections Canada to request a paper form, print one from the website or get one at the Elections Canada office in Durham. Electors must include proof of their identity and address with their application.
- These electors must make sure to return their completed special ballot either by mail (deadlines apply) or in person at the local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day, Monday, March 4, 2024.
- If electors request a special ballot 10 or fewer days before election day, they should plan to return it in person at the local Elections Canada office.
- Electors whose address is in Durham but who will be away from their riding on voting days, or who live abroad, can apply online, by mail or by fax. Electors must make sure to return their completed ballot kit to Elections Canada headquarters by Monday, March 4, 2024, 6 p.m. (Eastern time).
- After approving an elector's application to vote by special ballot, Elections Canada will mail the elector a special ballot voting kit.
- Each special ballot voting kit includes a pre-addressed postage-paid return envelope.
Voting by special ballot at an Elections Canada office:
- Electors can also vote at the local Elections Canada office in Durham using the special ballot process. The office is open seven days a week.
- The deadline to apply to vote at the local Elections Canada office is Tuesday, February 27, 6 p.m. (local time). Electors who apply at the Elections Canada office may vote there at the same time.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
