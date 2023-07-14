GATINEAU, QC, July 14, 2023 /CNW/ -

Returning special ballots by mail:

Electors who want to vote by special ballot and return it by mail should apply for a special ballot voting kit as soon as possible. Electors need to allow enough time to submit their application, receive their special ballot voting kit and send their completed ballot to Elections Canada.

as soon as possible. Electors need to allow enough time to submit their application, receive their special ballot voting kit and send their completed ballot to Elections Canada. Once electors have applied to vote by special ballot, they cannot change their mind and vote in person at advance polls or on election day.

Electors in Calgary Heritage can complete an application online . They can also call Elections Canada to request a paper form, print one from the website or get one at the Elections Canada office in their riding. Electors must include proof of their identity and address with their application.

. They can also call Elections Canada to request a paper form, or get one at the Elections Canada office in their riding. Electors must include proof of their identity and address with their application. These electors must make sure to return their completed special ballot either by mail (deadlines apply) or in person at the Elections Canada office before polls close on election day, Monday, July 24, 2023.

If electors request a special ballot ten or fewer days before election day, they should plan to return it in person at the local Elections Canada office .

. Electors whose address is in Calgary Heritage but who will be away from their riding on voting days, or who live abroad, can apply online , by mail or by fax. Electors must make sure to return their completed ballot kit to Elections Canada headquarters before Monday, July 24, 6:00 p.m., Eastern time.

, by mail or by fax. Electors must make sure to return their completed ballot kit to Elections Canada headquarters before Monday, July 24, 6:00 p.m., Eastern time. After approving an elector's application to vote by special ballot, Elections Canada will mail the elector a special ballot voting kit.

Each special ballot voting kit includes a pre-addressed postage-paid return envelope.

Voting by special ballot at an Elections Canada office:

Electors can also vote at the Elections Canada office in Calgary Heritage using the special ballot process. The office is open seven days a week.

using the special ballot process. The office is open seven days a week. The deadline to apply to vote at the local Elections Canada office is 6:00 p.m., local time, on Tuesday, July 18. Electors who apply at the Elections Canada office may vote there at the same time.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca .

SOURCE Elections Canada

For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]