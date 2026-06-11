DEAD BY DAYLIGHT CELEBRATES TEN YEARS OF TERROR

MONTREAL, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Behaviour Interactive is pleased to welcome more than 3,000 fans from around the world to Montreal to wish a happy tenth birthday to Dead by Daylight, the most played horror game in history.

"When Dead by Daylight launched in 2016, it pioneered a genre: the asymmetric multiplayer horror game, where one killer faces four survivors," stated Rémi Racine, Behaviour's Co-Founder and CEO. "Initial forecasts predicted sales of around 300,000 copies. Ten years and more than 70 million players later, I'm astounded by how the game continues to reach new heights. 2025 was Dead by Daylight's most successful year so far. We welcomed over six million new players and delivered record performance. This growth has continued into 2026 - over the last twelve months, the game's revenues have increased by more than 50%. For any game to endure ten years is an achievement. To reach that milestone and still be growing is incredible. I deeply appreciate every one of the players who have supported us on this journey."

From Quebec Roots to Worldwide Renown

"While Dead by Daylight's numbers are impressive, the greatest story is the team that makes its possible," continued Mr. Racine. "30 visionaries launched Dead by Daylight in 2016. Today, that team has grown to nearly 500. I am so grateful to everyone working on the project. I'm inspired by their commitment to delivering an ever-improving experience for our players."

Dead by Daylight's highly specialized team of experts have spent the past decade learning, adapting, and shaping what is now one of the industry's leading live-service titles. This team has steadily matured to meet the demands of a constantly evolving game, building deep expertise across live operations, monetization, commercialization, production pipelines, community management, and long-term content planning, all in step with the growing expectations of its players. Dead by Daylight has also collaborated with many of horror's most iconic franchises, including Alien, Five Nights at Freddy's, Resident Evil, Friday the 13th, and Stranger Things.

Today, Dead by Daylight :

Averages over a million players every day across all platforms;

Has remained among Steam's Top 15 best-sellers for nine years; and,

Has established itself as the most watched and most streamed horror game across major streaming platforms.

Celebrating Ten Years of Terror

On June 14, more than 3,000 fans will gather at Montreal's Grand Quay to recognize Dead by Daylight's tenth anniversary. This event will feature a cosplay showcase, art exhibition, developer panels, among other highlights.

While celebrating Dead by Daylight's first ten years, Behaviour will also outline plans for the game's future. The tenth anniversary will conclude with a livestream where the Dead by Daylight team will unveil several highly anticipated announcements, including new characters, collaborations, and many more surprises.

Behaviour Interactive – More Than Just One Game

Dead by Daylight's success has delivered significant returns for Behaviour Interactive, transforming the company's trajectory. Today, the company is the largest Canadian gaming studio, with more than 1,200 employees spread across its offices in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Dallas, Middlesbrough and Rotterdam.

Founded in 1992, Behaviour has devoted nearly thirty-five years towards establishing itself as one of the gaming industry's foremost external developers. The studio has collaborated with major publishers such as Microsoft, Sony, Ubisoft and EA, contributing to the development of flagship franchises like Assassin's Creed, Civilization, and Mortal Kombat. Dead by Daylight's prominence has accelerated this foundational element of Behaviour's business, with the game's success offering evidence of Behaviour's expertise in live operations and horror gaming.

Dead by Daylight has also provided Behaviour with the opportunity to establish itself as one of gaming's horror leaders. The company has burnished this reputation by acquiring other highly-regarded horror franchises. In September 2024, Behaviour acquired Vancouver-based Red Hook Studios, creators of Darkest Dungeon, whose titles have combined to sell more than seven million copies. More recently, in March 2026, the company acquired The Fun Pimps, creators of 7 Days to Die, a survival game that has sold more than 20 million copies. These acquisitions are part of a clear strategic vision – building a robust portfolio around horror's enduring popularity.

Behaviour's ambitions have also extended into the real world. The company's immersive experiences division draws upon its gaming DNA to bring a unique perspective to location-based entertainment. The next major milestones: HEREDIS, a stage show set in the Assassin's Creed universe, and a Blade Runner immersive experience. These projects will prepare Behaviour to execute a terrifying translation, reaching beyond the screen to bring Dead by Daylight into reality with an immersive experience of its own.

About Behaviour InteractiveTM

Founded in 1992, Behaviour Interactive is the largest Canadian video game studio. The company's flagship original franchise, Dead by Daylight, has terrified over 70 million players since its launch in 2016. For over 30 years, Behaviour Interactive has become one of the world's most respected external development partners, collaborating with industry leaders such as Microsoft, Sony, and EA, while also offering production and co-production services for immersive experiences. Behaviour Interactive's approximately 1,200 employees are based at its Montreal headquarters, as well as in offices in Vancouver, Toronto, Rotterdam, and the United Kingdom. The company's award-winning workplace culture has been recognized by GamesIndustry.biz (Best Places to Work in Canada) and Deloitte (Canada's Best Managed Companies), among others. For more information, visit https://www.bhvr.com/

SOURCE Behaviour Interactive Inc.

Media Contacts: Anastasia Unterner -- Sr Corporate Communications Director, [email protected]; Justin Meloche -- Media Relations Director, NATIONAL, [email protected]