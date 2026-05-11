Behaviour Interactive and PHI Studio announce the launch of Blade Runner, an immersive experience in North America in 2027

The two Québec-based companies have secured exclusive rights from Alcon Entertainment

MONTREAL, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Behaviour Interactive and PHI Studio are proud to announce the 2027 launch of a brand-new immersive experience inspired by the iconic Blade Runner universe. This co-production, developed in collaboration with Alcon Entertainment, the holder of the Blade Runner intellectual property rights, will further strengthen the immersive entertainment landscape.

This multisensory experience will plunge visitors into a dystopian world that is both visually striking and narratively rich, staying true to the aesthetic and philosophical essence of the cult classic. It will combine the creative and technical strengths of Behaviour Interactive, globally recognized for its video games, and PHI Studio, a pioneer in the creation and presentation of engaging immersive experiences.

"Blade Runner is a work that has shaped the collective imagination. We are honored to collaborate with Alcon Entertainment and PHI Studio to deliver an experience that pushes the boundaries of immersion. This project also marks a new chapter in Behaviour's positioning beyond video games."

-- Dominique Lebel, Senior Vice President & Shahinaze Hachem, Head of Immersive Entertainment, Behaviour Interactive

"Created by Alcon Entertainment, the Blade Runner universe is distinguished by its extraordinary visual and narrative richness, with layered meanings, atmospheres, and storylines that offer a uniquely compelling foundation for immersive storytelling. In collaboration with Behaviour Interactive, we are co-creating an experience that draws on this depth to meet a dual ambition: delivering an experience that fully resonates with fans, while remaining accessible and deeply engaging for new audiences."

-- Julie Tremblay, Executive Director, PHI Studio

"As stewards of the Blade Runner universe, we approach every extension with a strong sense of responsibility. Behaviour Interactive and PHI Studio understand what resonates with fans, and we're confident the experience they're creating will open an exciting new way to engage with the world."

-- Broderick Johnson & Andrew Kosove, Co-CEOs, Alcon Entertainment

The project will be unveiled initially in several North American cities starting in 2027, with additional details to be announced in the coming months. Alcon Television Group, a subdivision of Alcon Entertainment, is currently in post-production on Blade Runner 2099, an original series for Amazon Prime to premiere in 2027.

About Behaviour Interactive

Founded in 1992, Behaviour Interactive is Canada's largest video game studio. The company's flagship original franchise, Dead by Daylight, has terrified nearly 70 million players since its launch in 2016. For over 30 years, Behaviour Interactive has become one of the world's most respected external development partners, collaborating with industry leaders such as Microsoft, Sony, and EA, while also offering production and co-production services for immersive experiences. Behaviour Interactive's approximately 1,200 employees are based at its Montreal headquarters, as well as in offices in Vancouver, Toronto, Rotterdam, and the United Kingdom. The company's award-winning workplace culture has been recognized by GamesIndustry.biz (Best Places to Work in Canada) and Deloitte (Canada's Best Managed Companies), among others. For more information, visit https://www.bhvr.com/

About PHI Studio

PHI Studio is a leading catalyst in the field of immersive experiences and XR creation. It designs and produces multidisciplinary projects that explore the potential of emerging technologies to open new avenues for storytelling and artistic expression. PHI Studio is committed to collaborating with artists, producers, and partners to foster the creation and development of innovative works at the forefront of immersive experiences, helping shape their future.

About Alcon Entertainment

Los Angeles-based independent finance and production company Alcon Entertainment has financed and produced or co-financed and co-produced 35 films to date, including the critically acclaimed Blade Runner 2049, starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, which was nominated for five Academy Awards, and won for Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects; The Book of Eli, starring Denzel Washington and Gary Oldman, the Academy Award Best Picture nominee The Blind Side, which earned Sandra Bullock an Oscar for Best Actress; the thrillers Insomnia, and Prisoners, which helped launch the careers of Christopher Nolan, and Denis Villeneuve, respectively, and the recent Sony Pictures box office success The Garfield Movie, the animated film adaptation of the beloved cartoon strip Garfield, featuring Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson.

Founded in 2016, the Alcon Interactive Group (AIG) is a publisher of original video games such as Blade Runner: Revelations and the award-winning indie game In My Shadow. AIG also develops video games based on Alcon's original properties such as The Expanse: A Telltale Story, Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition and the Emmy nominated Blade Runner 2049: Memory Lab. Coming in 2027 is The Expanse : Osiris Reborn, a story-driven action RPG set in the Expanse universe, developed and published by Owlcat Games.

SOURCE Behaviour Interactive Inc.

Media Inquiries: Behaviour Interactive: Kaven Gauthier, [email protected]; Phi Studio: Myriam Achard, [email protected]; Alcon Entertainment: Christine Foy, [email protected]