De'Longhi Introduces Magnifica Duo, Bringing Hot Cappuccinos, Frothy Iced Lattes and Authentic Italian Espresso at the Touch of a Button

Featuring De'Longhi's LatteCrema™ Hot & Cold milk frothing technologies, the newest addition to the iconic Magnifica family delivers café-quality hot and iced milk beverages, authentic espresso, drip coffee and cold brew in one beautifully designed machine.

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J., July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- De'Longhi, the World's #1 Automatic Espresso Maker* and World's #1 Espresso Machine Maker*, has spent more than 50 years combining sleek Italian design, thoughtful innovation and exceptional craftsmanship to elevate coffee at home. Today, the company introduced Magnifica Duo, the newest addition to its iconic Magnifica line and the latest evolution of one of De'Longhi's most celebrated automatic espresso platforms.

Magnifica Duo

Every three minutes, one Magnifica machine is sold worldwide**, underscoring the platform's enduring popularity around the globe. Now, De'Longhi is building on that legacy with Magnifica Duo, expanding the iconic platform to reflect today's evolving coffee habits with the ability to create both hot and iced espresso and milk-based beverages from one machine. Featuring two dedicated milk carafes, De'Longhi's LatteCrema™ Hot & Cool Technologies, Magnifica Duo makes it effortless to craft everything from classic cappuccinos and silky lattes to refreshing iced coffee creations, alongside authentic espresso, drip coffee and cold brew, all at the touch of a button.

"Coffee today is more personal than ever. Consumers are looking for the ability to enjoy café-style beverages that fit every moment, whether that's a warm cappuccino in the morning, an iced latte in the afternoon or a cold brew later in the day," said Eliza Woolston Sheffield, President of De'Longhi North America. "Magnifica Duo was designed for that flexibility, pairing De'Longhi's signature LatteCrema™ Hot & Cool Technologies with dedicated hot and cold milk carafes so coffee lovers can effortlessly create café-quality beverages for every occasion."

Created for coffee lovers who want more variety without complexity, Magnifica Duo automatically grinds, brews and froths every beverage at the touch of a button. Rather than asking consumers to choose between multiple machines or compromise on quality, it delivers an authentic coffeehouse experience from a single countertop appliance. With 20 preset recipes, customizable user profiles and De'Longhi's signature LatteCrema™ Hot & Cool Technologies, every beverage can be personalized to individual preferences while maintaining the premium quality De'Longhi is known for.

Key Features:

20 Preset Hot & Iced Recipes: Create café favorites including cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites, iced lattes, iced cappuccinos, cold brew and more at the touch of a button. No work required.

Create café favorites including cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites, iced lattes, iced cappuccinos, cold brew and more at the touch of a button. No work required. Three Dedicated Brewing Technologies: Separate extraction methods deliver authentic espresso, true drip coffee and smooth cold brew.

Separate extraction methods deliver authentic espresso, true drip coffee and smooth cold brew. LatteCrema™ Hot & Cool Technologies: Create perfectly textured hot microfoam for classic favorites like cappuccinos and lattes, or refreshing cold foam for iced lattes and cold coffee drinks. Magnifica Duo includes two dedicated milk carafes, allowing consumers to easily switch between hot and cold milk experiences.

Create perfectly textured hot microfoam for classic favorites like cappuccinos and lattes, or refreshing cold foam for iced lattes and cold coffee drinks. Magnifica Duo includes two dedicated milk carafes, allowing consumers to easily switch between hot and cold milk experiences. Cold Brew in Under Three Minutes: Proprietary Cold Extraction Technology recreates the sweetness and aroma of a traditional 12-hour steep in minutes.

Proprietary Cold Extraction Technology recreates the sweetness and aroma of a traditional 12-hour steep in minutes. Integrated Conical Burr Grinder: Thirteen adjustable grind settings ensure fresh, precise grinding for every cup.

Thirteen adjustable grind settings ensure fresh, precise grinding for every cup. Personalized Coffee Experience: Save favorite beverages with three user profiles plus customizable size, intensity and temperature settings.

Save favorite beverages with three user profiles plus customizable size, intensity and temperature settings. Intuitive Color Display: One-touch recipe icons make crafting café-quality beverages simple and seamless.

One-touch recipe icons make crafting café-quality beverages simple and seamless. One Machine, Two Milk Experiences: Unlike traditional automatic coffee machines, Magnifica Duo features dedicated Hot and Cool milk carafes, giving consumers the flexibility to create both classic hot espresso drinks and modern iced coffeehouse favorites with the ideal milk texture every time.

The Magnifica Duo is now available in the United States for $999.95 on DeLonghi.com and at major retailers nationwide. In Canada, it is available for $1,299.99 CAD on delonghi.ca and at major retailers nationwide. For full product information, visit www.delonghi.com.

About De'Longhi: Headquartered in Treviso, Italy, De'Longhi is the global leader in home coffee innovation. For more than 50 years, the company has built a legacy of craftsmanship, designing and engineering premium appliances that bring café-quality coffee experiences into the home, inspired by Italy - the birthplace of espresso. As the #1 Worldwide Espresso Machine Maker*, De'Longhi is recognized for combining Italian design, quality craftsmanship, and meaningful innovation across a broad portfolio of coffee solutions, including fully automatic espresso machines, manual espresso machines, and specialty coffee appliances.

Part of the De'Longhi Group, a global house of premium appliance brands that includes La Marzocco and Eversys, De'Longhi is committed to making coffee more accessible at home through thoughtfully designed, performance-driven products. Today, De'Longhi is present in more than 120 countries worldwide, helping consumers craft exceptional espresso, coffee, and specialty beverages with ease.

*Source: Based on GfK global sales data for the espresso coffee maker category.

**Source: Based on global De'Longhi global Magnifica sales data

SOURCE De'Longhi

Media Contact: Autumn Communications, [email protected]