MONTREAL, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - DCAO Solutions announces the launch of its unique system, designed in Canada, to protect spaces from COVID-19. The system protects all users of a manufacturing facility, business, medical clinic or other indoor space and even outdoor entertainment spaces. The system meets the specific needs of all buildings where human presence is necessary.

Welcome station with terminal (CNW Group/DCAO Solutions)

This solution consists of a welcome station with a terminal that uses AI to detect the possible presence of COVID-19. The station is linked to web and mobile applications to communicate with hosting staff (security guards, receptionist, etc.), as well as with employees, tenants, customers or visitors to the space, and with managers.

How the system works

The system makes it possible to quickly measure the body temperature (in two ways) and blood oxygen level of each person that enters an interior space, as well as check that they are wearing a face covering (mask) and have washed their hands. Measurements are taken and analyzed in seconds using data and artificial intelligence built into the application's software.

As soon as an unexpected result is detected, a security and internal communication protocol is initiated according to the needs and terms established with each company or organization. Then, the information is transmitted to the organization's designated persons through web and mobile applications. This fast communication allows relevant employees (security, human resources, etc.) to meet with the person concerned as soon as possible to make the best decision. The system also provides performance reports to company managers according to their needs.

"We've developed this unique system that effectively leverages the best detection, communication, analysis and optimization techniques to maintain safe indoor spaces for the benefit of company employees, customers and other visitors who must enter these spaces in the normal course of their business," said Gaston Dandurand, President and CEO of DCAO Solutions. "Our system protects all people entering a space and notifies them if a risk arises. Moreover, it is compatible with online tracing solutions that governments could implement."

About DCAO Solutions Inc.

DCAO Solutions is a company that develops technology solutions focused on safety and security, particularly to fight COVID-19. Visit www.dcaosolutions.com for details.

SOURCE DCAO Solutions

For further information: Daniel Granger, W. 514-840-7990 | C. 514-232-1556, [email protected]; Charlotte Blanche, (514) 914-0593, [email protected]