David Vigneault, Former Head of Canadian Intelligence, Joins Strider as Managing Director

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc. the leading provider of strategic intelligence, today announced that David Vigneault, former Director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), is joining the company as Managing Director of the Global Intelligence Unit.

The world is in a new era of global intelligence. China, Russia, Iran, and other adversaries are putting the world's most innovative companies and research institutions on the frontlines in the battle for geopolitical, economic, technological, and data dominance.

Strider's integrated global intelligence platform leverages AI, open-source data, and proprietary methodologies to enable organizations to secure critical assets and inform decision-making to better compete in the global economy.

In his new role at Strider, Vigneault will support engagement with private and public sector organizations as well as advance R&D efforts within the Global Intelligence Unit.

"As the Director of CSIS, David took unprecedented action to raise awareness of the threats from determined adversaries including China and Russia to Canada's leading technology sectors," said Greg Levesque, CEO and Co-founder of Strider Technologies. "His experience leading at the highest levels of the global intelligence community will be invaluable to both Strider and our customers around the world as we pursue our mission."

"Our adversaries do not discriminate between companies, governments, or universities in their efforts to steal advanced technologies in pursuit of their strategic objectives," said Vigneault. "Strider is meeting that threat head-on with a transformative strategic intelligence platform that enables industry, government, and academia to proactively identify and mitigate nation-state risk. I am excited to join this innovative team that is advancing the state-of-the-art in global intelligence."

Vigneault recently stepped down as the ninth Director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), which is responsible for gathering, processing, and analyzing national security information from around the world.

During his 7-year tenure, Vigneault was the leading voice in Canada highlighting the growing threat of Chinese and Russian espionage campaigns including efforts to target the nation's biopharmaceutical, health, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, ocean technology, and aerospace sectors.

Moreover, in October 2023, Vigneault and the intelligence leaders of the Five Eyes countries took unprecedented action to make their first joint public appearance ever to issue a stark warning: China is conducting an ongoing espionage campaign that includes stealing intellectual property from private companies.

"Protecting intellectual property is one of the great security challenges facing the nations of the free world today," said Vigneault. "Strider is uniquely prepared to provide organizations with the intelligence they need to protect their technology and talent from hostile nation-state threats."

Strider is the leading strategic intelligence company empowering organizations to secure and advance their technology and innovation. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology alongside proprietary methodologies, Strider transforms publicly available data into critical insights. This increased intelligence enables organizations to proactively address and respond to risks associated with state-sponsored intellectual property theft, targeted talent acquisition, and supply chain vulnerabilities. Strider has operations around the globe with offices in Salt Lake City, Washington, DC, and London.

