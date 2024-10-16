David Kratochvil Honoured with the Prestigious Clean50 Award for Clean Technology

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - BQE Water Inc. (TSXV: BQE), a leader in the treatment and management of mine impacted waters, is extremely proud to announce that its President & CEO, David Kratochvil, became the recipient of the Clean50 2025 award in the Clean Technology category, for his exceptional contributions to sustainability through the development of innovative water treatment solutions. The Clean50 Individual Awards are highly regarded and celebrate leaders across diverse sectors, including industry, academia, government, and advocacy. David received his award at the Clean50 summit held last week at the Globe & Mail center in Toronto.

The Canada's Clean50 Awards are announced annually by Delta Management Group and the Clean50 organization to recognize those 50 individuals or small teams, from 16 different categories, who have done the most to contribute to the clean economy in Canada over the past two years. David Kratochvil was chosen after rigorous screening and research by Delta Management, with advice from internal researchers and external advisors, and was among Honorees selected from an initial pool of well over 1,000 well-qualified nominees.

Gavin Pitchford, CEO of Delta Management Group, stated "In the mining industry, notoriously reticent to embracing disruptive innovation even if it means that opportunities for improving environmental performance are missed, David is a diamond in the rough. He and his team at BQE Water have been providing innovative wastewater treatment solutions for decades. The latest innovation is BQE's Selen-IX technology which offers mining and industrial clients a sustainable, zero-waste solution for selenium – a contaminant of concern in wastewater at mines across the commodity spectrum. The impact of BQE's work is significant: the company now discharges over 20 million cubic meters of purified water annually and recovers 4,000 tons of metals and 1,000 tons of valuable reagents from wastewater for recycling, cutting both environmental impact and operational costs. David's commitment also extends to social responsibility, building partnerships with First Nations communities to ensure that water treatment respects environmental and cultural values."



"I am truly humbled by the decision of the selection committee and while I understand that the criteria were set for individuals, the award really belongs to the entire team at BQE Water. It also honours progressive mining companies and industry professionals who truly embrace innovation, as well as my mentors who had helped shape my professional career and encouraged me along the way", said David Kratochvil, President & CEO at BQE Water.

About Delta Management Group / Canada's Clean50:

Leading ESG, sustainability and clean tech search firm Delta Management Group founded, and remains the steward of the Canada's Clean50 awards, created in 2011 to annually identify, recognize and connect 50 sustainability leaders from every sector of Canadian endeavor, in order to facilitate understanding, collaboration and innovation in the fight to keep climate change impacts below 1.5 degrees C. Ancillary awards also recognize 20 Emerging Leaders and the 25 Top Sustainability Projects of the year, as well as bestow 5 Lifetime Achievement designations.

Website: clean50.com

Media Contact: Gavin Pitchford 416-925-2005 / [email protected]

About BQE Water

BQE Water is a service provider specializing in water treatment and management for metals mining, smelting and refining. We are helping to transform the way the industry thinks about water in the context of natural resource projects by offering services and expertise which enables more sustainable water management practices and improved overall project performance at reduced risks. BQE Water invests in innovation and has developed unique intellectual property through the commercialization of several new technologies at mine sites around the world for organizations including Glencore, Jiangxi Copper, Freeport-McMoRan and the US EPA. BQE Water is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BQE. Visit www.bqewater.com for more information.

For further information please contact: BQE Water Inc., Suite 200 - 30 East 6th Avenue, Vancouver, BC Canada V5T 1J4, 604 685 1243; David Kratochvil, President & CEO, [email protected]; Heman Wong, CFO, [email protected]; Peter Gleeson, Executive Director, [email protected]