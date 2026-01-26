BQE Water Re-Engages Atrium Research for Research Coverage and Investor Marketing Services

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - BQE Water Inc. (TSX-V: BQE) (the "Company"), a leader in the treatment and management of mine impacted waters, is pleased to announce it has re-engaged Atrium Research Corporation ("Atrium"), a leading company-sponsored research firm, to provide research coverage and related investor marketing services, including management interviews.

Atrium will publish various research reports on BQE Water based on publicly available information, industry data, and discussions with management. In exchange for its research services, Atrium will receive cash compensation in the amount of $60,000 in an upfront payment. The services will be provided for 24 months beginning on February 1st, 2026. Following the initial term, the agreement will continue month-to-month with the considerations prorated based on $30,000 per year, unless otherwise agreed to by the parties or terminated by either party. This engagement remains subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Atrium and the Company are arm's-length parties, and neither Atrium nor its insiders hold any common shares or securities options to purchase shares, directly or indirectly, in the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company.

About Atrium Research Corporation

Atrium provides institutional-quality company-sponsored research on public equities in North America. Its investment philosophy takes a 3- to 5-year view on equities currently being overlooked by the market. Its research emphasizes understanding the key performance metrics for each specific company, trustworthy management teams, and an in-depth valuation analysis. Atrium is wholly owned and operated by its Co-Founders, Ben Pirie and Nicholas Cortellucci.

About BQE Water

BQE Water is a service provider specializing in water treatment and management for metals mining, smelting and refining. We are helping to transform the way the industry thinks about water in the context of natural resource projects by offering services and expertise which enables more sustainable water management practices and improved overall project performance at reduced risks. BQE Water invests in innovation and has developed unique intellectual property through the commercialization of several new technologies at mine sites around the world for organizations including Glencore, Jiangxi Copper, Freeport-McMoRan and the US EPA. BQE Water is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BQE. Visit www.bqewater.com for more information.

