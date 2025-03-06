Daupler Raises $15 Million Series B to Help Utilities Automate Real-time Incident Response Management

The investment, led by Aqualateral, will drive growth within the electric utility market and accelerate international expansion into utilities in the UK and EU

KANSAS CITY, Kan., March 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Daupler, the leading response management solution for utilities and municipalities, announced today that it has closed a $15 million Series B round. Aqualateral, a New York City-based multi-asset investment vehicle focused on water, led the round with participation from existing investors Burnt Island Ventures and KCRise Fund, among others.

With this funding, Daupler will advance AI-driven data analysis and field operations automation, expand its customer base in the electric utility market, and scale globally to improve incident management for critical infrastructure and public services.

The oversubscribed round comes at a pivotal stage of growth, enabling the company to enhance how customers manage service disruptions and emergencies with real-time response tools.

"Aqualateral invests in transformative solutions that empower communities with the resources to be more resilient as they face water and climate challenges more frequently," said Jiten Manglani, CIO of Aqualateral. "Daupler's platform is transforming the efficiency and effectiveness of how utilities resolve water-related incidents, emergencies, and service disruptions. Utilities are increasingly strained by extreme weather events, aging infrastructure, and workforce shortages. Daupler offers a vital way for utilities to remain resilient and safeguard communities by ensuring residents receive timely, reliable services when they need them most. We are thrilled to lead this round and join Daupler's board, supporting their mission to modernize incident response and improve outcomes for communities across the US, UK, and EU."

"Utilities are under increasing pressure to do more with less, often lacking the staff and resources to efficiently respond to incidents like water main breaks or power outages at any hour," said John Bertrand, CEO of Daupler. "We founded Daupler to streamline emergency response and improve customer service. Our AI-powered tools not only identify and triage incidents but also automatically schedule and dispatch crews, ensuring faster, more efficient resolutions. This funding allows us to accelerate product innovation, expand further into the electric utility sector, and scale across the UK and EU. We're excited to partner with Aqualateral, whose commitment to improving communities aligns with our core values as we enter this next phase of growth."

Driving Product Innovation for Critical Infrastructure

Daupler is accelerating product development to provide its utility clients in 38 U.S. states, Canada, and New Zealand with end-to-end response management solutions. Daupler is expanding its advanced analytics capabilities to help utilities optimize crew formation, dispatch teams, and track progress in real-time. To improve linemen and dispatcher workflows, Daupler is enhancing integrations and expanding tools for proactive customer communication. Daupler's industry leadership continues to be recognized, with multiple awards at the Smart Water Summit and inclusion in the GovTech Top 100 for the past four years.

Accelerating Utility Market Adoption

With a proven track record in the water sector, Daupler is increasingly supporting electric utilities, including municipalities, IOUs, and co-ops, by modernizing emergency response and customer service operations. Its real-time automation tools streamline callouts, optimize field operations, and enhance customer communication. Growing demand from electric utilities highlights the critical role of automated incident response, and Daupler is well positioned to help utilities deliver faster and more effective service.

Scaling Globally to Serve Utilities

Building on its growth in the U.S., Daupler is expanding globally to help utilities innovate their incident response management. Water utilities in the UK and EU face many of the same challenges as those in the U.S., including outdated infrastructure, labor shortages, and weather-related disruptions, underscoring the importance of Daupler's technology as a vital tool for enhancing resilience and expediting response times. By aligning with market-specific regulations and operational requirements, Daupler helps critical infrastructure providers improve and streamline incident response.

Daupler's success in the U.S. underscores its ability to drive meaningful improvements in operational efficiency and service reliability as it expands globally. Customers have reported up to a 50% reduction in response times and an 80% decrease in response costs. During Hurricane Helene in September 2024, the company supported its utility customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida by automating responses to thousands of events. This accelerated service restoration, eased the burden on utility staff, and ensured that millions of people in the hardest-hit areas could stay connected with their service providers.

The City of Durham, North Carolina, adopted the software in 2018, leading to significant improvements in efficiency and service. "Daupler has changed the way we do business," said Tim Segard, Utilities System Supervisor of Durham. "Our supervisors can efficiently manage on-call staff and dispatch crews, and communication within our teams has improved tremendously. Response times are faster, customer service is better, and crews appreciate having quick access to the tools they need. We couldn't ask for a better platform."

By automating incident assessment, optimizing dispatch, and improving communication, Daupler has redefined emergency response for its customers. Now, these capabilities are extending to new markets, helping utilities worldwide modernize operations and strengthen infrastructure resilience.

About Daupler

Powered by the most extensive utility incident AI dataset in the world, Daupler's Response Management System (RMS) quickly identifies the severity of electric, water, wastewater, and public works infrastructure issues. Daupler is the only end-to-end incident management solution helping utilities identify, triage, and dispatch resources, streamlining response while eliminating manual steps. With Daupler, utilities can effectively respond to critical incidents in real-time, saving money, resources, and time while keeping their communities safe and satisfied. Learn more at www.daupler.com.

About Aqualateral

Aqualateral is a multi-asset class investment vehicle dedicated to addressing local and global water challenges by scaling innovative solutions that transform how water is accessed, treated, distributed, and managed. By working closely with communities, Aqualateral ensures capital flows to solutions that address real on-the-ground needs while delivering measurable value. Bridging the gap between market-driven opportunities and critical water needs, Aqualateral generates triple bottom line returns for communities, investors, and the planet. For more information, visit www.aqualateral.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: [email protected]

