New functionality enables companies to easily and continuously update their double materiality assessment, ensuring proactive risk management and regulatory compliance

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Datamaran , the market leader in AI-powered ESG software, today announced the launch of DMA Evaluate, an enhancement to its double materiality assessment (DMA) capabilities that empowers companies to update their assessments on an ongoing basis without the burden of spreadsheets and manual processes.

The new capability allows Datamaran clients to refresh or repeat an existing assessment in minutes rather than weeks and manage that process in-house instead of outsourcing it to consultants whenever they need to understand and respond to significant external or internal developments of material issues, risks, and opportunities (IROs).

"Materiality is not static, and companies need a way to continuously monitor and refine their ESG priorities without repeating a cumbersome, manual materiality assessment every time," said Marjella Lecourt-Alma, CEO and co-founder at Datamaran. "With our latest innovation, businesses can efficiently maintain compliance while also strengthening their ESG strategy."

Under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), companies must disclose how material impacts, risks, and opportunities (IROs) change over time. They're also expected to regularly brief leadership on these developments.

Many companies still rely on static, spreadsheet-based assessments that quickly become outdated and often require the support of external consultants to update. With DMA Evaluate, companies can bypass these hurdles and adopt a repeatable, scalable process that integrates seamlessly into their existing governance frameworks. The new capability also allows clients to securely store and manage their IRO libraries to ensure traceability and audit readiness.

With DMA Evaluate, companies can now:

Identify what has changed : Leverage AI to pinpoint external shifts in regulatory landscapes, peer strategies, and stakeholder expectations.

: Leverage AI to pinpoint external shifts in regulatory landscapes, peer strategies, and stakeholder expectations. Streamline internal reviews : Engage subject matter experts (SMEs) efficiently with automated workflows and audit-ready documentation.

: Engage subject matter experts (SMEs) efficiently with automated workflows and audit-ready documentation. Ensure continuous compliance : Maintain a dynamic, up-to-date materiality assessment that meets the most rigorous standards.

: Maintain a dynamic, up-to-date materiality assessment that meets the most rigorous standards. Simplify audit processes: Maintain a single source of truth with detailed documentation and ongoing audit trails.

Maintain a single source of truth with detailed documentation and ongoing audit trails. Enhance decision-making: Gain a period-over-period view of evolving ESG risks and opportunities to inform business strategy.

This product enhancement release builds on Datamaran's October 2024 launch of the IRO Hub , which transformed how companies identify and manage material ESG issues.

