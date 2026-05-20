The platform enables organizations to continuously identify, prioritize, and monitor external risks and opportunities for strategic oversight and CSRD readiness.

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, Datamaran announced significant enhancements to its Core platform.

The expectations of regulators, investors, and stakeholders continue to shift. As the European Commission advances its reporting frameworks, companies face growing pressure not only to define but also defend non-financial priorities – spanning systemic risks, ESG, and emerging issues. Many still rely on static assessments that quickly become outdated, creating a gap between strategy and external reality.

Visualization of Datamaran Core Release May 2026

Datamaran Core closes this gap by transforming how companies integrate non-financial topics into strategy from an ad hoc exercise into a continuous, evidence-based capability, enabling organizations to stay aligned with what matters most and defend their position.

"These enhancements give organizations a structured, data-driven way to continuously identify, prioritize, and monitor the risks and opportunities that shape their business. What's different in 2026 is that companies want to do this in a more streamlined, cost-effective, and integrated way."

– Marjella Lecourt-Alma, CEO and Co-Founder of Datamaran

"With Datamaran, we have an objective, data-driven process that brings rigor and defensibility to our strategy. The platform has delivered nearly 90% efficiency gains and significantly reduced costs, while enabling us to do more analysis, engage more stakeholders, and justify our decisions with clear evidence – something that's increasingly critical."

– Director, Fortune 500 Financial Institution

What's New in Datamaran Core

This release delivers targeted enhancements across the platform's Stakeholder Intelligence and Double Materiality modules:

External Signal Monitoring: monitor shifts in the external environment (regulatory developments, peer disclosures, and value chain changes) into dynamic, actionable signals, to identify emerging risks before they become surprises.

monitor shifts in the external environment (regulatory developments, peer disclosures, and value chain changes) into dynamic, actionable signals, to identify emerging risks before they become surprises. Dynamic Stakeholder Intelligence Matrix: Highlights evolving stakeholder priorities, enabling proactive strategy reviews to assess risks of misalignment.

Highlights evolving stakeholder priorities, enabling proactive strategy reviews to assess risks of misalignment. Enhanced Collaboration Architecture: Enables input from across the business with role-based workflows and stakeholder surveys.

Enables input from across the business with role-based workflows and stakeholder surveys. IRO Industry Landscape: A new gap analysis view benchmarks impacts, risks, and opportunities (IROs) against audited CSRD peer reports, identifying what may be missing, over-emphasized, or inconsistent based on emerging best practices.

A new gap analysis view benchmarks impacts, risks, and opportunities (IROs) against audited CSRD peer reports, identifying what may be missing, over-emphasized, or inconsistent based on emerging best practices. AI-Generated IRO Recommendations: Provides specific suggestions grounded in peer disclosures that can be added directly to an organization's inventory and refined through workflows.

Built for Strategy and Governance

Drawing on data from 10,000 companies, regulatory sources across 190+ jurisdictions, and global media, Datamaran Core enables organizations to continuously validate and evolve their strategy in line with external change.

The platform supports specific compliance and regulatory requirements from ISSB to CSRD. As CSRD Wave 2 companies enter scope, it serves Wave 1 companies, strengthening existing processes, and Wave 2 companies seeking an efficient, audit-ready solution.

"Datamaran Core brings structure, transparency, and continuous intelligence into the process. Whether it's for enhancing governance and strategy, or for specifically complying with ISSB or CSRD, the platform has you covered."

– Ian van der Vlugt, VP, Market Leader, Insights & Training

To learn more, visit https://www.datamaran.com/datamaran-core.

Contact: Helen Skeen, Director of Communications and Insights: [email protected].

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SOURCE Datamaran Limited