Danielle Jackson Joins Falvey Cargo Underwriting as Assistant Vice President in Canada

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., March 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Falvey Cargo Underwriting welcomes Danielle Jackson to its specialized team of underwriters, effective March 1, 2021. Danielle most recently worked with Intact Insurance Company in Toronto as a Senior Commercial Underwriter.

President and CEO of Falvey Insurance Group, Mike Falvey, comments: "We are very excited to have Danielle join Falvey and expand our underwriting in Canada. Danielle will further develop our broker partnerships and will also strengthen our commitment to the Canadian Board of Marine Underwriters (CBMU)."

Danielle will be responsible for managing and developing a profitable cargo insurance portfolio, which includes underwriting management, production, and broker/client-centric strategic initiatives. Up until this point in time, the Canadian book was entirely managed by Isabelle Therrien, who was recently promoted to Senior Vice President – Canada. Therrien adds, "Falvey is a stable and reliable market, and adding Danielle to the team will only reinforce Falvey's ability to provide cargo insurance solutions to support our broker partners in Canada."

Danielle is eager to get started in her new role: "I am very excited to be the newest addition to the Falvey Cargo Underwriting Team. I am looking forward to expanding Falvey's Canadian book and presence within the Canadian insurance market. I'm honored to be joining such a highly respected and family-oriented team and look forward to working with our customers to provide them with the best cargo insurance solutions."

Danielle has over 12 years of experience dedicated to the marine insurance community. She has a diverse background in the industry, with knowledge through working in both Personal and Commercial lines as both an Underwriter and a Broker. Danielle is also the current Director and Chair of the Education Committee of the Canadian Board of Marine Underwriters (CBMU), past Chair of the CBMU Communication Committee and is the CIP (Marine) Steering Committee Chair.

About Falvey Cargo Underwriting

Falvey Cargo underwrites marine cargo coverage in three cargo industry segments: General Cargo, Life Sciences, and Technology. Founded in 1995, Falvey Cargo Underwriting has evolved into the largest cargo covernote holder at Lloyd's of London, offering the highest capacity in the marine cargo market. Falvey Cargo has over 150 years of combined marine cargo underwriting experience, global reach with local expertise servicing clients around the world from offices in Rhode Island, California, Colorado, New York, North Carolina, Washington, Canada, and London, and dedicated loss prevention, claims processing, and recovery services in-house.

www.falveycargounderwriting.com

About Falvey Insurance Group

Falvey Insurance Group began as a single division, Falvey Cargo Underwriting, opening its first office in 1995 in Wakefield, RI. After 20+ years, the company has evolved into Falvey Insurance Group, comprised of three divisions: Falvey Cargo Underwriting, Falvey Shippers Insurance and Safe Harbor Pollution Insurance becoming, "The Specialized Insurance Experts" in supply chain and marine coverage. Falvey underwrites on behalf of Lloyd's of London, C.V. Starr, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, Beazley Insurance Company, Hiscox, Ascot Group and State National. The flexibility, proactive customer service, claims processing excellence, and comprehensive knowledge that Falvey companies are known for is unparalleled in the insurance industry. Falvey was also named MGA of the Year by Insurance Insider in 2020.

www.falveyinsurancegroup.com

Media Contact:

Megan Bell

[email protected]

(401) 214-5600

SOURCE Falvey Cargo Underwriting

Related Links

http://www.falveycargounderwriting.com

