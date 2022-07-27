DAIRY QUEEN CELEBRATES 20 YEARS OF MAKING MIRACLES HAPPEN FOR CHILDREN ACROSS CANADA

In 2021 alone, local children's hospitals across Canada delivered care to children through nearly 3 million in-person and virtual visits. To support the health of children and their families, Dairy Queen staff, volunteers and stakeholders come together throughout the year to highlight Miracle Treat Day and help raise funds.

"Since 1984, Dairy Queen has played an integral role to Children's Miracle Network in Canada, contributing over $46 million in support of local children's hospital foundations across Canada," said Mark Hierlihy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations, the not-for-profit organization which runs Children's Miracle Network in Canada. "Every Blizzard Treat sold on August 11 will help bring us one step closer to achieving our ultimate vision—when we change the health of children, we change the health of Canada," added Hierlihy.

"We're celebrating Miracle Treat Day in the summer for the first time since 2019 and are thrilled to be reaching our 20th anniversary milestone this August," said Candida Ness, Vice President of Marketing, Dairy Queen Canada. "We are so proud of what we have accomplished with Children's Miracle Network over the past 20 years and we can't wait to see the additional impact we can make over the next two decades. Miracle Treat Day wouldn't be possible without the tireless work our franchisees do year-round to make miracles happen."

About IDQ

International Dairy Queen Inc. (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ) and Dairy Queen Canada, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada and more than 20 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Berkshire), which is led by Warren Buffet, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information, visit DairyQueen.com.

About Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 14 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, purchase pediatric medical equipment, and support research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support its mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Visit the Children's Miracle Network website to learn more about its cause. In Canada, Children's Miracle Network is managed and operated by Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations®.

