DAHON Unveils Groundbreaking D-VELO Speed Technology at CABDA 2025 in New York

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- On January 15, the CABDA EAST Expo kicked off at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in New York, where DAHON unveiled its new "D-VELO" technology, captivating the interest of cycling professionals and enthusiasts alike.

A New Era at CABDA EAST

DAHON @ CABDA New York 2025

CABDA EAST 2025 attracted over 100 global bicycle brands, providing a unique platform to showcase the latest trends and cutting-edge innovations in cycling. The event drew cycling experts and enthusiasts from across the East Coast, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic, offering an exciting glimpse into the future of the cycling industry.

DAHON showcased a variety of new models featuring its innovative "D-VELO" technology. The event's highlight was a presentation by micro-mobility expert Dr. Jonathan Weinert, who shared a compelling case study on DAHON's pursuit of excellence in bike frame design, focusing on incremental enhancements in weight, durability, and speed.

Introducing "D-VELO" Technology

In light of recent trends in micromobility, Dr. Weinert began by addressing industry responses to users' increasing demands for practicality, performance, and durability. Amid the latest bike and e-bike designs, he highlighted how D-VELO offers solutions to common challenges in bicycle design.

"D-VELO" represents DAHON's proprietary approach to bicycle design and testing, focusing on frame design applications. By optimizing frame rigidity and enhancing key structural elements, D-VELO delivers more efficient pedaling power, improved speed performance, and an overall enhanced riding experience.

Key Products on Display

To allow visitors to experience the excitement of D-VELO firsthand, the following latest models were showcased at CABDA:

K-Feather: Lightweight e-bike designed using "D-VELO" technology, setting a new standard in the electric-assist category. It combines simplicity and functionality, with a 40 km range and weighing just 26.5 lbs (12kg) that makes it ideal for daily commuting and short trips.

Vélodon A4: After testing, the bike's advanced Eagle Frame design—including Soaring Top Tube, Eagle Triangle and Straightened Seat Stay—improves rigidity by 32.9% over standard road bikes, resulting in better speed and a more efficient ride.

Hemingway GR: This gravel folding bike, designed for both city and off-road adventures, offers a smooth ride on various terrains. Its lightweight aluminum frame and versatile tires make it an excellent choice for cyclists seeking performance and practicality.

Looking to the Future

With the launch of these models, DAHON is expanding its offerings beyond folding bikes and contribute to the broader bicycle industry's evolution.

As CABDA EAST concluded, DAHON's "D-VELO" technology received positive feedback from attendees, further solidifying the company's reputation as an industry leader in bicycle innovation.

DAHON's journey continues with the CABDA MIDWEST Expo in Chicago, February 12-13, where the company will showcase more advancements in cycling technology.

For more information, please visit usa.dahon.com or email [email protected]

