D2L Wins Platinum Club Designation in Canada's Best Managed Companies Program

Company is recognized for responsible innovation, global growth and a culture of learning

TORONTO, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - D2L, a global leader in learning innovation, is proud to be named a 2026 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies award, receiving the Platinum Club designation, marking the 14th consecutive year D2L has been named a Best Managed Company.

The recognition celebrates D2L's continued performance and commitment to transforming the way the world learns. Over the past year, D2L has continued to advance its strategy through responsible innovation, deeper customer collaboration, global market expansion, and investments in its people.

"Performance, teamwork, and learning are core to who we are at D2L," said John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. "Being recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for the 14th consecutive year is an honor and meaningful reflection of the talent, focus and innovation of D2Lers around the world. We are proud to be building a company that pairs purpose with impact."

D2L's 2026 recognition follows a year of continued product innovation and momentum across its learning ecosystem. At Fusion 2025, D2L unveiled new AI experiences with D2L Lumi that are designed to make learning more personalized, responsive and impactful; supporting educators in identifying learner needs and providing feedback faster, while helping learners access 24/7 assistance, fill gaps in understanding, and receive coaching throughout their learning journey.

The award also recognizes D2L's commitment to culture, employee development, and belonging. D2L continues to invest in its people through upskilling and professional development programs, offering employees access to more than 300 courses through leading academic institutions, supported by an annual $4,000 tuition benefit and two paid learning days. D2L also continues to support employees through leadership development, wellness resources, recognition programs, mentorship, flexible work practices, and employee engagement initiatives.

Sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, EDC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group, Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business award programs, recognizing innovative and world-class businesses for more than 30 years. Each year, companies are evaluated against four pillars: strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities and innovation, and governance and financial performance.

"For over 30 years, the Best Managed program recognizes companies who see challenges as checkpoints and obstacles as opportunities," said Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte Private and Canada's Best Managed Co-Leader. "This year's winners, including D2L, have combined strategic expertise and a culture of innovation to not only drive impactful business outcomes, but serve their communities as well. They should be extremely proud of this designation and use it as a catalyst to continue the work they do every day."

This recognition adds to D2L's growing list of accolades. Learn more about D2L's award-winning work.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for private Canadian-owned and managed companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, EDC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and businesses.

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© 2026 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Inc., D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, D2L India Pvt Ltd, D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda and D2L Sistemas de Aprendizaje Innovadores, S. D2 R.L de C.V., and H5P Group AS.

All D2L and H5P marks are owned by the D2L group of companies. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE D2L

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