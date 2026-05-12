D2L Survey Reveals How AI is Beginning to Reshape Entry-Level Work and the Talent Pipeline

Results find AI is associated with rising productivity expectations and changes to early career tasks, and exposing gaps in workforce training

TORONTO, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - D2L, a global leader in learning innovation, today released its latest report with Morning Consult, The Future of Work and Learning: GenAI Impact on Entry-Level Work, which examines how U.S.–based HR leaders surveyed perceive generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) to be influencing entry-level work, hiring strategies, and long-term talent development. According to the respondents, the report also highlights perceived growing gaps in problem solving, interpersonal, and communication skills among junior professionals.

D2L's annual report on the future of work and skills development surveyed human resources and talent acquisition decision-makers in the United States to better understand how GenAI is influencing hiring decisions and talent strategies.

HR leaders surveyed report that while entry-level hiring is not disappearing entirely, AI is beginning to influence the work traditionally assigned to early career professionals and increasing expectations for what entry-level workers can produce from day one. As organizations trade long-term talent development for short-term efficiency, they may risk weakening the talent pipeline that generates the on-the-job learning and experience needed for early career professionals to become future subject-matter experts and leaders.

The respondents surveyed reveal:

30% of respondents say their organization's talent acquisition strategy is shifting towards hiring fewer entry-level workers in favor of mid-level talent using AI to complete those same tasks.

of respondents say their organization's talent acquisition strategy is shifting towards hiring fewer entry-level workers in favor of mid-level talent using AI to complete those same tasks. 56% say they are seeing a reduction in the number of basic tasks being delegated to early career professionals due to GenAI.

say they are seeing a reduction in the number of basic tasks being delegated to early career professionals due to GenAI. Among organizations planning a decrease (12%) in entry-level hiring in the next 24 months, 56% cite AI-driven automation of tasks as the primary driver, ahead of budget constraints (32%) and internal restructuring (28%).

cite AI-driven automation of tasks as the primary driver, ahead of budget constraints (32%) and internal restructuring (28%). 48% say AI is increasing productivity expectations for entry-level roles, even when hiring levels are not changing.

say AI is increasing productivity expectations for entry-level roles, even when hiring levels are not changing. 58% of respondents express concern that reducing entry-level roles due to AI could contribute to a shortage of qualified senior leaders within five years.

of respondents express concern that reducing entry-level roles due to AI could contribute to a shortage of qualified senior leaders within five years. 74% say they do not yet have active upskilling or employee development programs in place to replace the on-the-job learning being lost to AI automation.

say they do not yet have active upskilling or employee development programs in place to replace the on-the-job learning being lost to AI automation. HR leaders surveyed report perceiving relative declines in problem solving (75%), interpersonal (76%), and communication skills (78%) among recent entry-level hires compared to cohorts 3-5 years ago.

"The risk isn't simply that AI changes aspects of entry-level hiring. It's that it may reduce some of the foundational on-the-job learning that comes with the cognitive struggle and tasks inherent in entry-level work that people need to grow into experienced subject matter experts and future leaders," said Sandy Rezendes, Head of Corporate Learning and Development at D2L. "Organizations may gain efficiency in the short term, but if they don't also invest in intentional learning, upskilling, and development, they may risk creating a talent gap down the road as they're not growing their own experienced workforce. This is a moment for employers to treat learning as a strategic investment in the future of their workforce."

The report recommends that employers respond by investing in structured learning programs, internal apprenticeships and rotational opportunities, AI-enabled training simulations, and skills-based hiring practices that prioritize critical thinking, communication, and AI literacy. It also highlights several opportunities for higher education leaders to better prepare graduates for the AI-enabled workplace.

"Organizations are at an inflection point. AI is accelerating productivity, but it's also disrupting the developmental pathways that have historically built expertise. Without intentional investment in learning, companies risk creating a long-term leadership gap," said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer at Brandon Hall Group, in response to The Future of Work and Learning: GenAI Impact on Entry-Level Work.

Read the full report, The Future of Work and Learning: GenAI Impact on Entry-Level Work , to explore all findings and recommendations.

Survey methodology

In January 2026, D2L commissioned a survey from Morning Consult of HR leaders (Director+ with decision-making authority related to human resources (HR), talent acquisition, learning & development training, or performance management) [n=546] in the United States to better understand how Generative AI is impacting their hiring decisions and talent strategies.

Join the conversation

The D2L Executive Summit, taking place July 7-8, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona, will dive deeper into the findings of The Future of Work and Learning: GenAI Impact on Entry-Level Work. Leaders in corporate learning, higher education, and professional associations can register at D2L.com.

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