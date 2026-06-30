D2L Releases 2026 Sustainability Report Highlighting Responsible Innovation and Global Impact

D2L highlights progress across access to learning, data security, employee development and environmental stewardship

TORONTO, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) ("D2L" or the "Company"), a global learning technology company, today released its 2026 Sustainability Report, highlighting its mission to transform the way the world learns while deepening its focus on responsible innovation, social impact, employee wellbeing and environmental stewardship.

In fiscal year 2026, D2L continued to expand access to learning around the world, supporting more than 21 million users, over 1,500 customers and more than 3 million corporate learners. Through its products, partnerships and community initiatives, D2L continued working to expand access to education, support learner success and empower educators and organizations across the learning lifecycle.

"At D2L, we believe learning is one of humanity's most powerful forces for good. When technology is thoughtfully applied to learning, we can help reach more learners, empower more educators and turn skills into meaningful careers," said John Baker, President and CEO at D2L. "In FY26, we continued to invest in purposeful, human-centered innovation – with a focus on responsible AI – while remaining committed to expanding access to education, improving outcomes, accessibility and inclusion, employee upskilling and building a better future through learning."

In FY26, D2L continued to make progress across four key pillars:

Transforming the Way the World Learns

Operating with Integrity

D2L maintained strong data security and privacy credentials with crucial certifications, including but not limited to ISO 27001 and TX-RAMP Level 2 certification for D2L Brightspace.

The Company upheld 99.99% uptime in FY26, supporting customers around the world with reliable cloud-based learning services.

D2L continued to strengthen its approach to responsible AI through governance, internal policies and practices designed to help mitigate bias, protect learner and instructor data, and maintain strong security protections.

Empowering Our People

D2L continued investing in employee growth and wellbeing, with employees completing more than 45 hours of training per employee on average in FY26.

D2L was recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2025 and strengthened employee engagement, with a 91% participation rate in the annual engagement survey and an employee Net Promoter Score of 35, an 11-point increase from the previous survey.

The Company expanded AI upskilling opportunities through internal learning programs, webinars, peer learning initiatives and access to more than 160 courses in AI, cybersecurity and digital technology.

Protecting the Environment

D2L continued tracking and managing its environmental footprint, including greenhouse gas emissions across Scopes 1, 2 and 3, with reporting informed by the GHG Protocol.

In FY26, the Company achieved its first EcoVadis score, earning recognition for its sustainability management efforts.

Employee-led sustainability initiatives helped promote awareness and action through activities such as sustainable food education, community gardening and webinars.

D2L's fourth Sustainability Report aligns with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Software and IT Services standards and references Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) specifications. D2L remains dedicated to continuously evolving its practices in alignment with sustainable development principles and supporting the United Nations SDGs.

For more information on D2L's Sustainability initiatives, please visit D2L.com/Sustainability.

About D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL)

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and businesses.

X: @D2L

© 2026 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Inc., D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, D2L India Pvt Ltd, D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda and D2L Sistemas de Aprendizaje Innovadores, S. D2 R.L de C.V., and H5P Group AS.

All D2L and H5P marks are owned by the D2L group of companies. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE D2L Inc.

D2L Media Contact: [email protected]