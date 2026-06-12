D2L Inc. Announces Election of Directors

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D2L Inc.

Jun 12, 2026, 11:12 ET

TORONTO, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ - D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) ("D2L" or the "Company"), a global learning technology company, today announced that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the Company at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 11, 2026.

The results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

John Baker

289,806,151

99.22 %

2,271,887

0.78 %

Tim Connor

290,916,567

99.60 %

1,161,471

0.40 %

Robert Courteau

291,322,087

99.74 %

755,951

0.26 %

Marta DeBellis

291,305,487

99.74 %

772,551

0.26 %

Tracy Edkins

291,306,887

99.74 %

771,151

0.26 %

David L. Johnston

291,309,987

99.74 %

768,051

0.26 %

About D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL)
D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in higher education, corporate and K-12 at www.D2L.com.

SOURCE D2L Inc.

For further information, please contact: Craig Armitage, Investor Relations, [email protected], (416) 347-8954

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D2L Inc.