D2L Inc. Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ - D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) ("D2L" or the "Company"), a global learning technology company, today announced that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the Company at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 11, 2026.

The results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against John Baker 289,806,151 99.22 % 2,271,887 0.78 % Tim Connor 290,916,567 99.60 % 1,161,471 0.40 % Robert Courteau 291,322,087 99.74 % 755,951 0.26 % Marta DeBellis 291,305,487 99.74 % 772,551 0.26 % Tracy Edkins 291,306,887 99.74 % 771,151 0.26 % David L. Johnston 291,309,987 99.74 % 768,051 0.26 %

About D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL)

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in higher education, corporate and K-12 at www.D2L.com.

SOURCE D2L Inc.

For further information, please contact: Craig Armitage, Investor Relations, [email protected], (416) 347-8954