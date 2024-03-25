D2L Expands Footprint in Non-profit Sector

D2L adds non-profit organizations including MENTOR, Autism Ontario, and Canadian Mental Health Association Wellington Chapter

TORONTO, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, continues to help North American non-profits deliver better learning experiences through collaborations with organizations like MENTOR, Autism Ontario and the Canadian Mental Health Association Wellington Chapter (CMHAWW).

"D2L is proud to support non-profit organizations dedicated to fostering positive change in our world through the transformative force of education" said Bill Sheehan, Global Head of Associations Strategy at D2L. "We are committed to supporting non-profits in achieving and surpassing their aspirations."

In October 2023, MENTOR, a leading non-profit organization focusing on increasing the quantity and quality of mentorship across the United States selected D2L Brightspace for upskilling state-level affiliates and internal staff. D2L also attended and sponsored the National Mentoring Summit, convened by MENTOR, in January 2024.

Also in October 2023, Autism Ontario adopted Brightspace to help enhance its education and training initiatives. With a focus on accessibility, D2L aims to support an educational experience tailored to the diverse needs of Autism Ontario's stakeholders. Comprised of knowledgeable parents, professionals, and self-advocates who can speak to the key issues impacting individuals in the autism spectrum and their families, Autism Ontario is the province's leading source of information and referral on autism and one of the largest collective voices representing the autism community.

In December 2023, the Canadian Mental Health Association's Waterloo Wellington Chapter (CMHAWWC) selected Brightspace to help deliver crucial mental health education and social enterprise initiatives. By leveraging D2L's Learning Creative Services (LCS) team, Creator+, and Course Merchant, CMHAWWC aims to enhance dynamic content and streamline user registration and payment.

These new partnerships add to D2L's existing list of nonprofit customers, which includes Girls Who Invest (GWI), The Rick Hansen Foundation, The Robb Nash Project, and Year Up.

Year Up is a non-profit workforce development organization dedicated to closing the Opportunity Divide by connecting young adults to top companies to help launch their careers, power business, and build community.

"Year Up is delighted to work with D2L," said Gary Flowers, CIO, Transformative and Technology Services at Year Up. "We're enthusiastic about revitalizing our curriculum through collaboration with the LCS team and introducing their learning management system, Brightspace, to the young adults we serve. Furthermore, features like Bongo and services such as the learning administrator complement our affiliation as we work towards closing the opportunity divide in the United States."

