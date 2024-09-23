D2L Brightspace Ranked First for Teaching and Learning by Leading Analyst

Tambellini Group recognizes D2L Brightspace as the top performing learning platform

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, shared that its learning platform Brightspace ranked highest among competitors for usability and innovation in the inaugural Tambellini StarChart™ 2024 for Learning Management Systems (LMS).

The Tambellini Group, a leading higher education analyst firm, offers insights into the challenges and opportunities faced by educational institutions. The StarChart™ can help higher education institutions navigate the current technology landscape through the lens of usability and innovation – two key factors influencing technology investment decisions.

D2L Brightspace was placed highest in the StarChart™ 'Commander' category, which includes market-leading learning solutions with highly innovative and user-centric designs. Commanders set the benchmark for what is possible, pushing the boundaries of technology and usability to new heights. Their leadership is characterized by a consistent track record of excellence, significant market influence and the ability to anticipate and shape future trends. Commanders not only excel in their offerings but also drive the industry forward, inspiring change and innovation across the technology landscape.

"We are excited to see our dedication to building world-leading client experiences and innovation acknowledged by the Tambellini Group," said John Baker, Founder and CEO of D2L. "Our mission is to transform the way the world learns by helping to make it easier for clients to create more engaging, inspiring, and personalized learning. This ranking reflects our ongoing commitment to build the best learning platform in the world and one that can make the learning experience better for both learners and educators."

"It is clear that D2L is committed to the ongoing expansion and enhancement of Brightspace. Their approach to both AI and tools that strengthen teaching and learning makes them a leader in the current market. As expectations continue to rise in higher education, D2L offers technology to help institutions prioritize student experience and outcomes," said Matt Winn, Senior Analyst at Tambellini Group.

Earlier this year, D2L was also ranked as the "Easiest to Use" Learning Management System (LMS) by G2, one of the largest peer-to-peer review sites. G2 identified D2L Brightspace as the usability category leader by measuring real user satisfaction ratings of how easy the product is to administer, in addition to how well the product meets key business requirements.

"Brightspace has been an amazing platform that has allowed us to transform the way we approach teaching and learning both synchronously and asynchronously. It seems that no matter what we want to do, no matter what problem we want to solve, Brightspace can be used to meet our goals," said Adrian Peterson, Instructional Designer at Delaware Technical and Community College.

"The time I spend managing my classes, marking assignments and prepping my lessons has decreased by at least 30 percent since I started to use Brightspace," said Dan Stephenson, New Media Production and Design Instructor at Southern Alberta Institute of Technology.

