D2L Brightspace Accessibility Bundle Helping to Make Learning More Inclusive

D2L Partners with ReadSpeaker and YuJa Panorama to Better Support Learners

TORONTO, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, has introduced the D2L Accessibility Bundle, a partnership package to help expand the D2L Brightspace education ecosystem and better support the needs of users with diverse abilities.

The D2L Accessibility Bundle combines a powerful text-to-speech reader and a market-leading artificial intelligence-powered accessibility checker to help educators create and deliver highly accessible learning experiences. The Bundle brings together two strategic partners, ReadSpeaker and YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform, into one package offering. Together, they can help support content that is highly accessible from the ground up and can be offered in multiple reading modalities, providing a comprehensive approach to accessibility in education.

"At D2L, we believe that every mind is valuable, and that we can help enable learners to exceed their potential. We provide innovative platform capabilities within Brightspace that can enhance our support for highly accessible content and inclusive delivery by partnering with ReadSpeaker and YuJa. Together, we're offering a powerful, AI-enabled, human-centered education ecosystem," said Dr. Sambhavi Chandrashekar, Global Accessibility Lead at D2L. "For us, accessibility is a journey and not a destination, and I'm excited about future possibilities for transforming the way the world learns."

"We at ReadSpeaker are delighted to partner with D2L. By integrating our advanced text-to-speech solutions with D2L's innovative learning platform, we aim to enhance the educational experience for all users. This collaboration enables us to support diverse learners, including those with reading difficulties and language barriers, by making digital content more accessible and engaging. Together, we are committed to promoting inclusivity and improving learning outcomes. We look forward to continuing our work with D2L, helping educators and institutions provide a richer, more supportive learning environment for every learner," said Roy Lindemann, Chief Marketing Officer at ReadSpeaker.

"The YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform is a full platform and ecosystem of tools designed to ensure course materials are created with accessibility in mind. Everything from course design tools to advanced remediation engines that correct inaccessible content, and deep analytics all make accessibility a key part of course design and delivery. We're excited to add these capabilities to the D2L Accessibility Bundle," said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. "Together, we're providing an end-to-end accessibility experience to help remove barriers and create more equitable learning opportunities for all learners."

Learn more about D2L's commitment to accessible learning.

About ReadSpeaker

With 25 years of expertise, our text-to-speech solutions and voice-enhanced learning tools help make content accessible and engaging for a diverse population of learners. Integrated directly in learning platforms, or as an individual tool, ReadSpeaker provides easy-to-access and easy-to-use text to speech for any content, on any device, including assessments, assignments, STEM, OCR and quizzes. ReadSpeaker is 200+ voices in 50+ languages, working with 12000+ customers in over 70 countries. Visit ReadSpeaker.com for more information.

About YuJa, Inc.

YuJa is a leader in cloud platforms and applications for regulated sector clients including higher-ed, K12, healthcare, and government. We enable enterprises to create engaging digital media experiences. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto. Visit YuJa.com for more information.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

