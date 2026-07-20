d1g1t Launches MCP Server to Bring AI-Powered Intelligence Directly into Financial Advisor Workflows

Enabling advisors to generate morning briefings, analyze portfolios, and prepare for client meetings faster using agentic AI

TORONTO, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- d1g1t, a leading wealthtech provider, today announced the launch of d1g1t MCP server, a connector built on the open Model Context Protocol (MCP) standard that links its enterprise wealth management platform directly to general-purpose AI tools including Anthropic's Claude, OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's Copilot. The integration embeds AI natively into advisory workflows, giving financial advisors a live, governed AI assistant that works across every household, eliminating the mechanical work of preparation and reporting so advisors can spend more time with clients.

The d1g1t MCP exposes the platform's core capabilities as tools that AI agents can call on an advisor's behalf to search, read and reason over external data sources using natural language. Instead of navigating the platform screen by screen, advisors can ask Claude or ChatGPT in plain language to pull a household's holdings, summarize year-to-date performance, flag mandate breaches, or assemble a client report and the AI securely retrieves live data from the d1g1t platform and works with it directly.

As advisors and wealth management firms use Claude and other AI tools to help streamline workflows, analyze their business data and identify opportunities, they can use the d1g1t MCP to access a range of high-impact capabilities through natural language, including:

Morning Briefs: Automate the composition of a daily morning brief that consolidates upcoming client meetings with firm-wide and household health at a glance.

Automate the composition of a daily morning brief that consolidates upcoming client meetings with firm-wide and household health at a glance. Meeting Preparation: Summarize communications, outstanding tasks, documents, and pending trades to quickly prepare for client meetings.

Summarize communications, outstanding tasks, documents, and pending trades to quickly prepare for client meetings. Ad-Hoc Client Reporting: Generate on-demand client reporting and forward-looking growth projections from live data in a single request.

Generate on-demand client reporting and forward-looking growth projections from live data in a single request. Portfolio Analysis: Faster portfolio intelligence and optimization covering drift, exposures, risk, rebalancing, and tax-loss harvesting.

Faster portfolio intelligence and optimization covering drift, exposures, risk, rebalancing, and tax-loss harvesting. Account Intelligence: Holdings lookups, performance and exposure analysis, and compliance checks surfaced instantly.

Holdings lookups, performance and exposure analysis, and compliance checks surfaced instantly. Client Onboarding : Streamline processes, reduce the administrative friction and accelerate time-to-serve.

: Streamline processes, reduce the administrative friction and accelerate time-to-serve. Compliance Monitoring: Proactively flag mandate breaches and surface risks before they escalate.

"AI tools have fundamentally changed the way we process information and the speed at which we work. They are augmenting the mechanical work of meeting prep and reporting so advisors can spend less time on administration and more time with their clients. By connecting AI agents directly to our enterprise wealth management platform where trusted data actually lives, we're giving advisors their own personal Chief of Staff that works across every household, every workflow, every day to deliver personalization at scale," said Benoit Fleury, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder, d1g1t.

Today's launch establishes the foundation for d1g1t's broader AI roadmap. The company expects to continue investing in services and capabilities that help wealth managers leverage agentic AI across portfolio management, reporting, onboarding, and client engagement activities.

For more information about the d1g1t MCP server visit: https://www.d1g1t.com/mcp-server/

Additional information about d1g1t's enterprise wealth management platform can be found here.

To see the d1g1t MCP server in action, d1g1t's product team will be conducting a live demo webinar, How AI Is Reshaping the Advisor Workflow on Wednesday, July 22, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

About d1g1t

d1g1t is a leading wealth management technology provider that helps RIAs, Multi-family offices, Broker Dealers, Custodians, and Bank Advisor Networks transition to a digital business model. Our award-winning Enterprise Wealth Management Platform is designed to transform the patchwork of legacy systems with an integrated platform that drives scale and operational efficiencies across the organization. Powered by an institutional-grade performance and risk engine, d1g1t provides on-demand analytics consistently used across integrated AI-optimized workflows for reporting, billing, trading, compliance, and client engagement activities. d1g1t provides advisors and their clients with the best digital experience available in the market, enabling firms to elevate the quality of their advice and demonstrate its value to clients. Learn more at www.d1g1t.com.

SOURCE D1g1t Inc.

Media Contact: Tracy Staniland, Vice President of Marketing, d1g1t, E: [email protected]