Cynosure Launches Best-In-Class Potenza™ RF Microneedling System with New Fusion Tip™ for Enhanced Topical Penetration in Canada

New Product Takes World's First Health Canada -cleared 4-mode RF Microneedling Device to New Levels

WESTFORD, Mass., Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- Cynosure, the global leader in medical aesthetics, announced today the Canadian (Health Canada) clearance of its best-in-class Potenza™ radiofrequency (RF) microneedling system offering clinicians unrivaled versatility and personalized treatments for patients with its one-of-a-kind Fusion Tip.

The new standard in RF microneedling, the Potenza device's four modes (monopolar or bipolar, delivered at either 1 MHz or 2 MHz frequency), offers more customized microneedling treatments for patients than ever before, which allows practitioners to deliver both shallow and deep treatments on a single system. The device's monopolar RF mode delivers energy across a large area of tissue for deep heating and skin tightening through soft tissue coagulation, not only on the face but also anywhere on the body. The bipolar RF mode offers a more concentrated delivery of energy to treat superficial tissue and provides ideal skin revitalization results. The groundbreaking device is also equipped with Tiger Tip™ technology, the first semi-insulated needles of its design which allows practitioners to expand the treatment zone and address more tissue per treatment, which translates to quicker sessions for patients without sacrificing the epidermis. The device is also armed with a single-needle handpiece designed to target and improve active acne.

The Fusion Tip is the latest addition to Cynosure's Potenza system. The world's first 4-mode RF microneedling device uses ultrafine needles and radiofrequency energy to penetrate the top layer of the skin, triggering the body's natural healing process to regenerate new collagen and elastin. With its dual-air chamber design, the Fusion Tip captures and releases air towards the skin with each pulse, enhancing the penetration of topicals into the skin by 67% for maximum results.

Unlike other treatments on the market, Potenza treatments can be performed on all skin types, anywhere on the body, and any time of year. With the single-use, disposable Fusion Tip, practitioners can maximize topical penetration while tightening the skin through soft tissue coagulation, revolutionizing the standard microneedling treatment.

"We're constantly challenging ourselves to drive innovation forward and deliver differentiated technologies that allow our customers to provide better, more customizable treatments for their patients," said Todd Tillemans, Chief Executive Officer of Cynosure. "The Fusion Tip is the first and only RF microneedling tip on the market designed to enhance the penetration of topicals deeper into the dermis, improving the quality of your skin. This is a real game-changer for RF microneedling, and we're proud to be at the forefront of this next-level technology."

"Potenza's new Fusion Tip enables me to confidently deliver topicals deeper in the dermis, allowing me to reach where it matters most," said Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson of Modern Dermatology in Westport CT. "By enhancing the penetration of topicals into the skin, I am able to maximize patient results."

Of the Potenza systems' four modes (monopolar or bipolar, delivered at either 1 MHz or 2 MHz frequency), the Fusion Tip operates in monopolar at 1 MHz for deep and wide RF delivery and enhanced tissue engagement and topical penetration. While three to five treatments at roughly four to six weeks apart are recommended, patients may notice improvements in their skin after the first or second treatment and will continue to see improvements six to 12 months post-treatment.

Potenza™ RF Microneedling System is commercially available in Canada and only compatible with Cynosure's Potenza device. To learn more about the Potenza device and its applications, please visit www.cynosure.com/potenza.

To learn more about Cynosure, please visit www.cynosure.com.

About Cynosure

Cynosure is the global leader in medical aesthetics and develops, manufactures, and markets aesthetic treatment systems that enable plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and other medical practitioners to perform non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures for skin revitalization, hair removal, body contouring, women's health, treat vascular and benign pigmented lesions, remove multi-colored tattoos, reduce fat through laser lipolysis, and reduce cellulite. Cynosure's product portfolio comprises a broad range of energy sources, including Alexandrite, diode, Nd: YAG, picosecond, pulse dye, Q-switched lasers, intense pulsed light, and RF technology. Cynosure sells its products globally under the Cynosure, Palomar, ConBio, Ellman, and MyEllevate brand names through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, France, Morocco, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, Thailand, Japan and Korea, and through international distributors in approximately 130 other countries. For corporate or product information, visit Cynosure's website at www.cynosure.com.

