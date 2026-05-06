CYCROWN Launches Nomad Pro Smart All-Terrain Fat Tire E-bike

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- CYCROWN, a trusted brand in the electric bike industry, has officially announced the release of the Nomad Pro, a premium fat tire electric bike engineered to integrate high-performance power with advanced smart connectivity. Designed for riders who prioritize intelligence and all-terrain capability, the Nomad Pro offers Graphite Grey and Alpine Green options with a responsive torque sensor, which ensures a natural and responsive cycling experience.

CYCROWN, short for Cycle Crown, was founded by a team of passionate cyclists dedicated to the joy of riding. The Nomad Pro serves as more than just a means of transportation; it embodies the spirit of the nomad, acting as a gateway to freedom, health, and a more intentional way of life. By combining innovative technology with reliable performance, CYCROWN seeks to empower riders to explore further with increased confidence.

The Nomad Pro (original price $1599.99, now $1499.99) is powered by a 750W motor with 1000W peak output. The integration of a torque sensor provides smooth power delivery. As a Class 3 e-bike, it achieves top speeds of up to 28 mph, allowing for rapid transit across varied landscapes. To support long-distance exploration, the vehicle is equipped with a high-capacity 48V 20Ah battery, delivering an impressive range of up to 90 miles on a single charge. Its off-road configuration includes KENDA 26×4.0" all-terrain fat tires, a Shimano 7-speed transmission system, and hydraulic front suspension, providing stability and traction on challenging surfaces such as sand, snow, and mountain trails.

Security and intelligence are central to the Nomad Pro design. The e-bike features an advanced smart ecosystem, including NFC keyless entry, a full-color LCD display, and seamless App connectivity via 4G and Bluetooth. Safety is reinforced through an IPX6 water-resistance rating, a specialized Battery Management System (BMS), a comprehensive anti-theft system, and hydraulic disc brakes for superior stopping power. Furthermore, an integrated sports camera and phone bracket cater to the modern, connected rider.

The Nomad Pro Fat Tire E-bike is now available for purchase at https://www.cycrown.com./products/nomad-pro-fat-tire-ebike. Use code NOMAD50 for $50 OFF.

About CYCROWN

At CYCROWN, innovation begins with the rider. Every model is shaped by feedback and real-world use, creating high-performance fat tire, moped-style, and commuter e-bikes for adults that go beyond transportation.

For more information, please visit:

Website: https://www.cycrown.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cycrownbikes

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cycrownbikes

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@cycrownbikes

SOURCE CYCROWN

CYCROWN Marketing Team, [email protected]