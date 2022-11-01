CycloChrome, the only training organization in Montreal for the Attestation of Vocational Studies (AEP) in bicycle mechanics welcomes the first class of students

MONTREAL, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - CycloChrome, the only training organization in Montreal offering the Attestation of Vocational Studies (AEP) in bicycle mechanics, welcomes its first class of students to train them in its workshop.

In collaboration with the Ministère de l'Éducation du Québec, CycloChrome is the creator of this program who developed all its contents. Furthermore, CycloChrome is the only partner of the Montreal School Service Center (CSSDM) to offer this training on the Montreal territory.

AEP in bicycle mechanics has started (CNW Group/CycloChrome) AEP training in bike repair in action (CNW Group/CycloChrome)

The new AEP training program prepares future mechanics to maintain, evaluate, repair and assemble all types of bicycles, including electric bikes and fatbikes.

"With the growing public interest in mobile bicycle transportation, this training comes at the right time," says Pierre-Luc Langlois, Director of CycloChrome. "The bicycle industry is looking for competent mechanics and this training, developed by CycloChrome, will meet its needs. Learning this trade in a stimulating environment, surrounded by forty experienced mechanics, will make all the difference for the participants of the first class that started in mid-october."

"We are excited to offer a new professional training program and to collaborate with CycloChrome in Montreal," says Mario Héroux, Director of the Montreal Motorized Equipment Trade School (EMEMM).

About CycloChrome

Since 2008, CycloChrome has specialized in bicycle mechanics. The not-for-profit organization is a renowned player in Montreal's bicycle ecosystem, repairing the fleets of BIXI and the Montreal Police Department (SPVM) as well as offering an innovative repair service for electric bicycle motors and batteries.

For the public, its Atelier Mobile service provides bicycle repair services at home throughout the Greater Montreal area, while its CycloChrome Campus, a boutique in the heart of the Plateau offers the sale of bicycle gear and bicycle mechanics training.

The organization's mission is to fight against school dropout through offering bike mechanic repair services and training.

www.cyclochrome.com/en/learn-the-trade/

