Cyber Security Stocks Gain as $190 Billion Move to Zero Trust Replaces Old Systems

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary – The global Zero Trust security market is on track to reach $190.27 billion by 2035[1]. Organizations are moving fast to systems that verify every identity instead of just guarding the perimeter. This shift comes as data control rules get tighter in over 100 countries, with new EU laws requiring firms to prove they have full control over their own data and systems[2]. This is forcing companies to find platforms that can protect data and adapt to new threats at the same time. This trend is putting the focus on Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (QSE) (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8), CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), and F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV).

Experts warn that key infrastructure faces high risks in 2026. A new report on the global cyber outlook shows that world tensions are exposing weak spots in national security and basic services[3]. Security planning is changing because there are now far more automated "machine" identities than human ones. This requires new tech to secure autonomous systems and stop "steal now, decrypt later" threats from advanced computers[4]. For investors, the value is in companies providing the foundational security layers that protect these massive data networks from future attacks.

Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8) has joined the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI), positioning the post-quantum security company within Canada's defence and security ecosystem. CADSI represents more than 900 Canadian companies across defence, security, cybersecurity, aerospace, and advanced technologies, serving as the industry's collective voice to government, military, and international partners.

The membership provides QSE with access to senior decision-makers across the Canadian Armed Forces, federal departments, allied governments, and international defence partners. This structured platform enables collaboration and policy dialogue as governments assess long-term cryptographic resilience against emerging quantum computing capabilities that threaten current encryption standards. The engagement positions QSE to participate in CANSEC, Canada's largest defence and security trade show, while gaining access to member-only market intelligence and policy briefings.

"Joining CADSI is an execution decision," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE. "Defence and government stakeholders are actively evaluating deployable post-quantum controls today, not just long-term narratives. Our focus in FY26 is to convert public-sector engagement into paid pilots and scaled deployments that can contribute to recurring revenue as we move through Q2, Q3, and Q4."

The CADSI announcement follows QSE's recent announcement of its coming participation in the World Defense Show 2026 in Saudi Arabia this February as part of the official Canadian Delegation. That event connects QSE with government and military leaders addressing quantum threats to critical infrastructure.

International momentum continues through a strategic partnership with NUSA Networks and Porta Nusa, securing immediate access to Indonesia's government, financial services, and enterprise sectors. NUSA Networks, one of Indonesia's premier system integrators with over 150 major projects completed, effectively fast-tracks QSE technology into critical national infrastructure.

The technology platform is market-ready and certified. QSE holds Level 2 Certification under the CyberSecure Canada program, while the QSE Group division maintains a distributor agreement with Enzo Plus representing these technologies across 300 channel partners in Southeast Asia. The qREK Software Development Kit allows enterprises to generate quantum-resilient encryption keys backed by authentic quantum entropy, supporting AES, RSA, and NIST-recommended post-quantum algorithms. QSE also captures the secure communications market with QSE-Chat, a mobile application available on Apple and Google platforms for enterprise clients.

With the global post-quantum cryptography market projected to reach $17.69 billion by 2034 and backed by a recent C$2.8 million financing round, QSE is fully funded and operationally ready to execute on its global expansion roadmap throughout 2026.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. at: https://equity-insider.com/2025/03/18/is-scope-technologies-corp-cse-scpe-otcqb-scpcf-the-next-big-player-in-quantum-cybersecurity/

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) released research revealing legacy public key infrastructure systems are fueling security exploits in 60% of organizations as modern identity demands driven by machine and workload identities create unprecedented certificate growth. The global leader in identity security commissioned Ponemon Institute to survey nearly 2,000 IT and security practitioners globally, finding that 56% suffered unplanned outages due to expired certificates while 60% experienced security exploits from weak cryptography.

"The rapid expansion of machine identities has completely changed the PKI operating model," said Kurt Sand, GM of Machine Identity Security at CyberArk. "As certificate volumes grow and certificate lifespans continue to shrink, the financial and operational impact of unmanaged PKI will escalate rapidly."

The "Trends in PKI Security" report shows organizations oversee an average of 114,000 internal certificates but have only four full-time staff dedicated to PKI management, with 63% forced to outsource due to resource shortages. Organizations with unified visibility into certificate inventory demonstrated 75% confidence in PKI compliance versus 47% overall, while 58% suffered third-party certificate authority compromises and 43% experienced server private key theft.

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) has announced availability of Rubrik Security Cloud Sovereign, allowing global organizations complete data control as regulations change by maintaining jurisdictional authority over where data resides and who accesses it. The solution operates all components including data, metadata, control plane, and management within customer-designated boundaries while delivering advanced capabilities to protect and recover workloads across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments with immutability that prevents encryption or alteration even when adversaries gain elevated access.

"Our customers have been clear about what they need," said Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Rubrik. "They want certainty that no foreign entity, whether government or vendor, can access or control their data. For those managing sensitive data, sovereignty isn't optional - it's fundamental."

The platform provides sophisticated analytics and threat detection operating entirely within customer environments, delivering protection without compromising data sovereignty through multiple deployment options spanning sovereign cloud providers and on-premises infrastructure. Rubrik has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions for two consecutive years and is trusted by over 6,600 customers globally.

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) announced enhancements to FortiCNAPP integrating network security posture, native Data Security Posture Management, and runtime validation to help security teams prioritize real-world cloud risk. The global cybersecurity leader's enhanced platform correlates cloud configuration, identity exposure, vulnerabilities, network enforcement, data sensitivity, and runtime behavior in a single workflow, addressing findings from the Fortinet 2026 Cloud Security Report showing nearly 70% of organizations cite tool sprawl and visibility gaps as top barriers to effective cloud security.

"By unifying network enforcement, data sensitivity, and runtime validation within FortiCNAPP, we're enabling customers move from alert overload to clear, prioritized action based real-world exposure and business impact," said Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions at Fortinet.

The platform now provides network-aware risk scoring by detecting FortiGate solutions deployed along internet-accessible paths to cloud workloads, incorporating protection context directly into workload risk assessments. Built-in DSPM identifies sensitive data and access patterns in-place without requiring data export, while unified risk management consolidates insights from cloud posture, infrastructure entitlement, vulnerabilities, and runtime validation into actionable workflows that enable faster remediation with fewer tools.

F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) has accelerated protection for enterprise AI systems with the general availability of F5 AI Guardrails and F5 AI Red Team, establishing the company as the only vendor providing comprehensive end-to-end lifecycle AI runtime security. The solutions are already deployed at leading Fortune 500 enterprises across multiple industries globally, delivering model-agnostic protection with flexible deployment and real-time policy adaptation capabilities.

"Traditional enterprise governance cannot keep up with the velocity of AI," said Kunal Anand, Chief Product Officer of F5. "Organizations need defenses that are as dynamic as the models themselves. F5 AI Guardrails secures the traffic in real time, turning a black box into a transparent system, while F5 AI Red Team proactively finds vulnerabilities before they reach production."

The platform addresses adversarial manipulation, data leakage, and compliance obligations including GDPR and the EU AI Act through continuous security testing powered by over 10,000 new attack techniques added monthly. F5 AI Guardrails provides runtime protection against prompt injection and jailbreak attacks while F5 AI Red Team delivers automated adversarial testing that feeds directly back into policy enforcement.

