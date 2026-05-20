NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Cybage Software has attained the Amazon Web Services (AWS) AI Services Competency. The designation certifies the company's expertise in Agentic AI Consulting Services and Generative AI Consulting Services, reflecting its AI commitment. AWS AI Services Competency is awarded to partners that meet rigorous standards in solution architecture, delivery, and real-world impact. For Cybage, the recognition formalizes its approach to embedding AI into complex business environments. The company cites 60+ ongoing AWS implementations, with client outcomes including up to 80% reduction in manual review effort, 90%+ reduction in GenAI input tokens, and 30% faster knowledge discovery.

Cybage Achieves AWS AI Services Competency, Advancing Enterprise AI at Scale

Cybage's AI delivery model spans three areas: Agentic Process Transformation (APT), AI Development Life Cycle (AIDLC), and Prototyping and Cloud Engineering (PACE). These frameworks help move AI initiatives to enterprise-grade production.

"This is what our teams have built, not only architectures on paper, but AI systems operating reliably in enterprise environments and driving tangible client results. This Competency validates the rigor of that work and opens a meaningful platform for continued growth across markets."

- Mohammad Zaman -- Vice President (AWS Strategic Alliances & GTM), Cybage Software

Cybage gains access to co-sell programs and enterprise go-to-market resources, and expands visibility across channels, including AWS Partner Solutions Finder and AWS Partner Network.

Organizations are moving beyond AI experimentation toward core operations. This next phase positions Cybage as a trusted partner for enterprises navigating that transition.

"The next wave of enterprise value isn't just AI, it's agents that act inside the business. That's why we have engineered our proprietary AgentCore accelerator on AWS to make that real: governance, identity, memory, and observability built in from day one, so agentic solutions move from prototype to production without re-architecting. This AWS competency reflects the discipline behind that delivery."

-Kiran Kembhavi -- Sr. Vice President (Cloud, Data & AI Practice), Cybage Software

For organizations evaluating AI-native transformation, Cybage is now a validated AWS AI Services Competency partner.

Media Contact:

Mona Dethe

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About Cybage Software

Cybage is a global technology consulting company specializing in outsourced product engineering. With over 30 years of experience, Cybage partners with leading conglomerates to build cloud-native platforms that modernize legacy systems, enhance digital products, and streamline enterprise workflows. They have a keen focus on delivery excellence, driven by their proprietary AI-first workforce management platform, ExcelShore®. With 7,000+ professionals, Cybage supports 250+ active clients across Hitech, Media, Travel, Retail & Logistics, Healthcare, and FinTech.

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SOURCE Cybage Software