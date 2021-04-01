CWB announces election of directors

Canadian Western Bank

Apr 01, 2021

EDMONTON, AB, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Western Bank (TSX: CWB) today announced that all nominees listed in the management proxy circular mailed to shareholders prior to the annual meeting were elected as directors of CWB. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held today at CWB's annual meeting of common shareholders are set out below.

Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the 13 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of CWB:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes
For

Votes Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

Andrew J. Bibby

57,307,423

99.88

69,146

0.12

Marie Y. Delorme

57,320,946

99.90

55,627

0.10

Maria Filippelli

57,283,689

99.84

92,884

0.16

Christopher H. Fowler

57,164,798

99.63

211,247

0.37

Linda M.O. Hohol

57,046,632

99.42

329,941

0.58

Robert A. Manning

53,910,703

93.96

3,465,870

6.04

E. Gay Mitchell

57,324,262

99.91

52,311

0.09

Sarah A. Morgan-Silvester

57,294,976

99.86

81,597

0.14

Margaret J. Mulligan

57,292,945

99.85

83,628

0.15

Robert L. Phillips, Q.C.

52,752,193

91.94

4,624,380

8.06

Irfhan A. Rawji

57,304,695

99.87

71,878

0.13

Ian M. Reid

55,109,193

96.05

2,267,380

3.95

H. Sanford Riley

57,036,275

99.41

340,298

0.59

About CWB Financial Group
CWB Financial Group is a diversified financial services organization known for a highly proactive client experience serving businesses and individuals across Canada. CWB Financial Group's key business lines include full service business and personal banking offered through branch locations of CWB and Internet banking services provided by Motive Financial. Highly responsive nation-wide specialized financing is delivered under the banners of CWB Optimum Mortgage, CWB Equipment Financing, CWB National Leasing, CWB Maxium Financial and CWB Franchise Finance. Trust services are offered through CWB Trust Services. Comprehensive wealth management services are provided through CWB Wealth Management and its affiliate brands, including T.E. Wealth, Leon Frazer & Associates, CWB McLean & Partners, and Canadian Western Financial. As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 Preferred Shares), "CWB.PR.C" (Series 7 Preferred Shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 Preferred Shares). Learn more at www.cwb.com.

For further information: Chris Williams, AVP, Investor Relations, CWB Financial Group, Phone: 780-508-8229, Email: [email protected]

