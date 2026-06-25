CUTRIC and Niagara wineries call for support for Wine Country Shuttle Project

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC), alongside winery partners from across the Niagara region, is calling for provincial support for the proposed Niagara Region Wine Country Shuttle Project.

The dedicated employee and guest shuttle service would connect key winery destinations, helping close a critical transportation gap, and support tourism and worker access in the Niagara region.

"Niagara is home to one of Ontario's most important tourism and agricultural regions, but reliable transportation to and within wine country remains a real challenge," said Dr. Josipa Petrunić, president and CEO of CUTRIC.

CUTRIC is seeking $1,650,367 through Ontario's Transit Innovation Fund as part of a broader $8.9-million project. The proposed provincial investment would represent 18.5 per cent of total project value and is designed to help unlock additional federal and partner contributions.

"This project is a practical, community-backed solution that would make it easier for workers, residents and visitors to travel safely and reliably between key winery and tourism destinations," added Dr. Petrunic. "With provincial support, this project can help strengthen local tourism, improve access and advance safer transportation options across the region."

The project has already received letters of support from 11 Niagara wineries, including businesses located along the proposed routes.

"Niagara's wine region depends on strong visitor access and safe transportation options," said Marco Piccoli, CEO of Chateau des Charmes Winery Estate. "This proposed shuttle would help bring more people to our region, support local businesses and create a safer, more accessible way for guests and workers to move through wine country. We are proud to support this initiative as it positively affects our regional economy."

The Niagara Region Wine Country Shuttle Project is being led by CUTRIC, with Transdev providing operational expertise and vehicles.

About CUTRIC

The Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium is Canada's leading public transit innovation consortium. CUTRIC supports the development of next-generation mobility solutions by bringing together industry, government, researchers and transit agencies to advance low-carbon, high-impact transportation projects across Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC)

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